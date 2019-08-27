Success is a product of hard work, and the traits of a hard worker begin to develop early.
That message was shared Monday with fifth-grade students at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School by J.T. Poston, a St. Simons resident and professional golfer who in August won his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.
Poston spoke with the class at Burroughs-Molette as a favor to Deputy Randall Lacey, the lead instructor for the C.H.A.M.P.S. program in Glynn County.
“Golf has been a big part of my life since I was probably younger than you guys,” Poston told the class. “I played a lot of sports growing up, and that was always the one that I liked the most.”
That love transformed into years of dedicated practice and pursuing opportunities that helped Poston earn the Wyndham Championship trophy.
C.H.A.M.P.S., which stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, is offered in several schools in the local district and educates students about illegal substances, peer pressures, internet safety, stress, water safety, gangs and more.
The program is run through the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department, and Sheriff Neal Jump came along Monday to help Lacey introduce the students to the program.
“When the C.H.A.M.P.S. program is over, I think you’ll have grown,” Jump told the class. “You are our leaders of tomorrow.”
Lacey has involved many well-known community members in the kick-off of the C.H.A.M.P.S. program this year, including State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. These community leaders are able to share their life experiences with the students and hopefully inspire them to seek a life of success, Jump said.
“I couldn’t ask for a better instructor than Deputy Lacey,” Jump said.
Poston’s dream had long been to play on the PGA Tour, he said. Only hard work could make that dream a reality.
“You can’t get anywhere without any hard work,” he told the class.