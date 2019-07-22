A planned study will make it easier for developers to make decisions about investing in downtown Brunswick.
The study, commissioned by the Coastal Georgia Foundation, will look at the city’s potential to add more residential units downtown. It is the same as one conducted in Macon that led to the resurgence of the city’s downtown area, said Paul White, President & CEO of the Coastal Georgia Foundation.
The $30,000 study, which will be made public on Oct. 1, is funded by seven stakeholders who believe in the potential of downtown Brunswick, White said. The donors were among a group that met with business leaders in Macon on May 30 to learn about a private effort led to the revitalization of the downtown district.
One of the people who met with the group from Glynn County in May was Josh Rodgers, president and CEO of NewTown Macon. He explained how the effort to revitalize downtown Macon was driven by the private sector with the help of the marketing study.
“Since commissioning our first market study, Macon has leveraged over $135 million in private investment and recruited 1,000 new residents, who are the lifeblood of our revitalized downtown,” Rogers said. “The residential market potential study was a great investment for NewTown Macon and we have just completed the third edition to support our local entrepreneurs.”
The study in Macon became a shared goal for developers, entrepreneurs, lenders and other investors, White said.
“We learned about this type of data-driven housing study on our May 30 trip to Macon,” he said. “There, the housing study said downtown Macon could absorb 200 residential units per year. We’ve been hearing from our local stakeholders that market data for Brunswick could similarly inform a residential strategy for a vibrant and diverse downtown.”
The study in Brunswick will identify potential renters and buyers of new and existing housing units, the number of households with the potential to move downtown, the potential market, range of affordability, preferences, alternatives, unit sizes, how quickly new units will lease or sell, and other considerations.
White said the company conducting the study will be in town the third week of August, where as many as 15 meetings will be scheduled with the city planner, real estate brokers, bankers, entrepreneurs and residents.
The strength of the study is it will be available to any developer. It will save time and money because developers can seek funding with an additional piece of documentation to support their projects, White said.
“This effort isn’t about specific projects,” White said. “This study is about facilitating the process. The research will show the market is available.”
The study will include an added component to look at downtown parking. There have been discussions about different options including turning Gloucester Street into a two-lane road with angled parking or a parking garage.
The study won’t make any recommendations but it will evaluate the city’s parking capacity.
White said the Coastal Georgia Foundation’s role is merely to assist with economic development in the region.
“We can play a neutral role,” he said. “We’re here to improve the quality of life in Coastal Georgia.”
He believes the time is right for downtown Brunswick to add new residents and businesses.
“It just needs a little accelerant,” he said. “We’re prepared to do what we can.”