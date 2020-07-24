Private schools in the Golden Isles, like the public school system, are preparing to return to in-person instruction when their new school year begins in August.
Schools are now releasing more detailed plans for reopening so parents can be informed about what a new academic year will look like four months into a pandemic that closed schools in March.
Frederica Academy plans to begin its academic year Aug. 14, when students will return to campus, but the St. Simons Island school’s administrators recognize plans could change.
“We are reopening Frederica Academy this fall because we believe that it is invaluable that school-aged children attend on-campus schooling whenever reasonable,” wrote the schools reopening task force in its reopening plan sent out Tuesday. “Especially after a spring hiatus from on-campus learning, we believe that resuming teaching, learning and generally interacting in-person both inside and outside the classroom with adults and classmates is vital to the full and healthy development of young children and adolescents.”
The school is not offering a tandem online, distance-learning alternative this year. Doing so would create too great a drain on teachers and fragmentation of resources, according to its plan.
“We learned last spring that offering both alternatives at a school of our size almost guarantees complete exhaustion on the part of the teachers and mediocrity in both programs,” the plan states. “We are choosing to focus our resources and efforts on performing and delivering one format well and educating our students to a high standard with on-campus schooling.”
Social distancing and masks will be strongly enforced on campus. Preparations are being taken now to provide ways to prevent spread of the virus when students and staff return.
Hand-sanitizing stations have been placed around campus, cleaning and disinfecting routines have been increased, and signage throughout campus will reinforce key elements of the safety plan. The school has also secured five tents to provide additional outdoor spaces for gatherings like lunch breaks, classes, meetings and after-school activities.
Numerous other plans are in place to reduce potential spread of the virus, including screenings upon arrival at school, one-way hallway traffic protocols and more.
Frederica will conduct contact tracing for students and employees who test positive or are presumed positive.
The school’s plan warns that students may have to move to a temporary distance-learning program at a classroom, grade or division level should circumstances require it.
“Our goal is to avoid a school-wide, distance-learning program if at all possible,” the plan states.
In an email to the school’s community Tuesday, head of school Scott Hutchinson asked that parents and guardians remain flexible as the school year resumes.
“We expect our plan to evolve and adapt over time as the various situations either require or permit adjustments,” according to the plan. “What is required in August may not be needed in October or November.”
Other local private schools have announced plans with similar features, such as increased cleaning routines, health screenings upon arrival at school and social distancing when possible.
Brunswick Christian Academy on U.S. 17 plans to return to in-person classroom instruction this year as well.
“We are preparing accordingly with social distancing and the proper cleaning of our campus by BCA personnel,” according to the school’s website.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick posted a plan online that includes deep cleaning measures, emphasis on good hygiene among staff and students, and health screening protocols for everyone arriving on campus.
If the governor mandates all schools to close, St. Francis plans to provide distance learning from one uniform platform called Learning Management System.
St. Simons Christian School will present its reopening plan Monday to the school’s board of directors. The school will implement “healthy campus protocols” that prioritize a return to normalcy as much as possible while adding new protocols to promote safety.
Students’ health will be screened when they arrive at school each day, said Mark Kok, headmaster of St. Simons Christian School. Masks will not be required at school, and social distancing will be put in place to the extent possible.
“We are attempting to create the most normal of school experiences for these kids as possible,” Kok said.
He said the school has received positive feedback from parents on these plans.
But school leaders everywhere know that what’s prudent today may not be enough tomorrow as schools prepare to reopen during a time when COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Glynn County.
“Having now written and published this plan, the real challenging portion of the equation begins,both implementing this plan on a daily basis and adjusting this plan over time as the situation merits,” Hutchinson wrote. “Sitting in a room and drafting a plan is a world apart from being in the field and actually implementing that plan.”