Camp Lawson in Jenkins County housed Union prisoners for two shorts months of the Civil War, closing in 1864 as Yankee Gen. Tecumseh Sherman tore a devastating swath across Georgia.
Sadly for those 10,000 captured soldiers, they were relocated to the notorious Andersonville Prison in southwest Georgia.
But the site of Camp Lawson near Magnolia Springs has remained largely untouched ever since, leaving much history to share with posterity.
Archaeologist Ryan McNutt, a professor at Georgia Southern University, will share what he has learned from excavations at the site during a presentation to the Golden Isles Archaeology Society at 6:30 p.m. today at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to public.
McNutt, who holds a Ph.d. in archaeology, has been part of a dig by Georgia Southern that began at Camp Lawson in 2010, said Billy Bice of the Golden Isles Archaeology Society.
The camp was established there because the fresh water supply at Magnolia Springs, Bice said.
The area became Magnolia Springs State Park, leaving archaeological treasures at Camp Lawson well preserved.
“It’s a pristine site, undisturbed, left in its natural state,” Bice said. “They started excavating nine years ago, and they’re not nearly through.
But they have found some intriguing artifacts. And Dr. McNutt will be discussing what they’ve learned there. All are welcome to join us.”