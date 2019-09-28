Pristine condition of our salt marsh was thanks to Reid

I ran into my friends Tommye Cashin and Pokey Sheffield at the island Starbucks this week. After exchanging informal pleasantries with the two delightful Southern dames, Pokey mentioned how last week’s history column reminded her of a long-standing tradition she observes.
“Every time I drive across the causeway, I say, ‘Thanks, Reid,’” she said.
And by then, I knew why. Last week’s column was a homage of sorts to the primal beauty of our coastal salt marsh. The column also was a tip of the hat to Eugene Odum, the University of Georgia professor whose studies on Sapelo Island beginning in the 1950s definitively outlined the complex ecology of this unique ecosystem.
In passing, I mentioned in the column that the research undertaken by Odum and his staff and students at the UGA Marine Research Center “in no small part” led to the Coastal Marine Protection Act of 1970. But in referencing this crucial piece of legislation, I made no mention of Reid.
“If it wasn’t for what Reid did, we would be looking at condos plopped all along the marsh on (U.S. Highway) 17,” Pokey assured me. “And who knows what else. Thanks to him, we have a beautiful marsh to look at. So I always say, ‘Thanks, Reid.’”
That would be Reid W. Harris, of course. Native son of Glynn County, attorney, state legislator and, quite accurately, savior of coastal Georgia. Pokey and Tommye weren’t the first to note the omission of Reid from a column praising the salt marsh’s perseverance. Neither was Reid Harris Jr., although he did drop me an email Monday.
“I knew Dr. Odum, and my father was the author of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act,” Reid Jr. wrote. “I was surprised that he did not get a mention. So many players in this accomplishment.”
And none more prominent, perhaps, than the late Reid Harris, a native of Brunswick and longtime St. Simons Islander. Harris also authored the book “And The Coastlands Wait.” It is his firsthand account of how that crucial piece of protective legislation came into being.
Born in Brunswick in 1930, Harris graduated from Glynn Academy in 1948 and went on to earn a BA in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After learning to speak Russian and serving in Japan during a stint in the Army, Reid later earned his law degree from Emory University.
He returned to his beloved Golden Isles afterward, practicing law, serving on a bank board and putting down lasting roots amid the marshes of Glynn. In 1964, Harris was elected to represent our area in Georgia’s House of Representatives. He would serve in that capacity for the next six years.
Georgia’s Coast was in dire need of a champion in that era. The state Department of Transportation was dreaming up plans for a wetlands highway system connecting all 100 miles and most of its 13 barriers islands, according to Paul Pressly in a 2015 article for the Atlanta magazine SaportaReport.
“County commissioners celebrated that ‘wild acreage would become subdivisions’ and predicted northerners would come in droves,” Pressly wrote. Additionally, phosphate mining interests also were close to setting up operations on two coastal Georgia Islands.
Enter Rep. Reid W. Harris, who led the effort to end such threats to the pristine coastal marsh then and forever. “As a state representative, Harris was one of the first to champion environmental legislation,” wrote our own Terry Dickson, then working for the Florida Times-Union.
His platform to save the coast garnered an eclectic backing. “Few of us realize today how a broad-based coalition of conservative southern politicians, countercultural activists, environmental scientists, sportsmen, devout Christians, garden clubs in Atlanta, and others came together to push the Coastal Marshland Protection Act of 1970 through the state legislature.”
Reid Sr. was the bill’s principal author. “Georgia’s coastal marshlands have long been recognized by the General Assembly and the Board as a vital natural resource system, a vital area of the state, and essential to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of all the citizens of the State,” Reid writes at the introduction to the bill, warming up his airtight legalese prose.
The legislation was signed into law by then Gov. Lester Maddox.
“Led by a St. Simons lawyer, Reid Harris, the coalition backed an act that set up a permitting process to control development and protect 700,000 acres of marshland,” Pressly wrote.
Reid also authored the Surface Mining Land Use Act of 1968, legislation that prevented mining companies from running roughshod over natural landscapes.
In 2009, the year before his death at age 80, the state Department of Natural Resources honored Reid with the Rock Howard Award, recognizing his commitment to “sustain, enhance, protect and conserve,” the state’s natural resources.
“Mr. Harris demonstrated tremendous foresight, tenacity and courage to secure passage of this tidelands legislation,” DNR Natural Resources board member Jenny Lynn Bradley said at the time. “What a legacy his service has given us through the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act.”
Back at Starbucks, I thanked Pokey for the insight. Then I headed to work over in Brunswick.
The trip across the causeway was typical: the midmorning sun casting the swaying expanses of marsh grasses in the intense green of a fading summer; elegant waterfowl hovering over rising waters of an incoming tide; an undisturbed shoreline to greet my arrival along the mainland side.
I often remind myself on this daily drive never to take this dynamic view for granted. And on this particular crossing, I added a little something extra.
“Thanks, Reid,” I said.