Sections of Interstate 95 collapsed into the Turtle River, flood waters swept over Brunswick streets and fierce winds reduced homes on St. Simons Island to splinters.
Hurricane Claire, the fictitious Atlantic storm selected for a practice exercise Thursday by emergency responders, barreled ashore as a bruising Category 4 hurricane before dawn Saturday at the county line between Glynn and Camden, bringing devastation not witnessed in this area since the deadly storm of 1898. Claire’s fury raged throughout day and into Saturday night, riding in on a high tide to wreak untold havoc and threaten the lives of thousands.
“We’re looking at total devastation,” said Glynn County Emergency Management Director Andrew Leanza during the practice scenario.
County and municipal public works crews that had been on standby outside the Golden Isles mobilized at first light Sunday, but just hacking a path through the tossed pleasure boats, downed trees and wrecked mobile homes littering U.S. 17 proved daunting enough.
“Our first priority is going to be roads,” said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Fire-rescue, law enforcement and county emergency management folks followed close on their heels, establishing staging areas to launch search and rescue operations and restore order.
“We’re coming in with enough police to combat possible violence and civil unrest and to begin initial rescue efforts,” Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said.
Water and sewer crews moved in simultaneously, along with local, state and national utility companies as they began the slow work of reestablishing infrastructure amid the destruction. “If you see a downed line, assume it’s hot,” Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre cautioned.
Despite warnings issued early and often of mandatory evacuation in advance of Claire’s approach, data indicated barely a third of the county’s population heeded the order.
“We are going to be overwhelmed with search and rescue,” Tyre added.
A gargantuan untethered barge flipped over on the shores of Jekyll Island’s north end, its accompanying tugboat now floating overturned in the St. Simons Sound.
“And Marshside Grill in Brunswick, oh no,” lamented Al Sandrik, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. “My favorite restaurant. It’s gone.”
Fortunately for all, the scope and scale of Hurricane Claire was restricted to the confines of the county Emergency Operations Center, 157 Public Safety Blvd. The storm’s strength, timing and the resulting havoc were fabrications presented by Sandrik and the National Weather Service to test the readiness of the area’s priority responders in the event of a real hurricane.
More than 70 people packed the EOC’s meeting room, representing agencies and organizations that comprise the core of priority responders when a real hurricane threatens to make a local landfall. In addition to county and municipal public safety departments, the tabletop drill included authorities from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, Georgia Power, the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, the Georgia Ports Authority, the Glynn County Airport Commission, county schools police, College of Coastal Georgia police and numerous others.
Sandrik has been coordinating the annual hurricane drill in Glynn County for two decades, but Thursday’s drill was his last. “And he had to see us off with a Cat 4,” mused Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, referring the Hurricane Claire’s powerful punch.
On top of that, Claire’s imagined approach coincided with a fictional Nor’easter storm front, all headed to shore at high tide.
Austin did not have to strain his imagination too much to see the trouble behind this scenario.
“You’ve got a hurricane coming and the glass is already full,” he said, referring to rainfall from the Nor’easter. “There’s nowhere for the water to go. And the ground is soggy. Now you’ve got the real wind coming and the trees are ready to go.”
In the event of a real Hurricane Claire, the weather service would place a field meteorologist in Glynn County as well as in Jacksonville, Sandrik said. Our county is second only to Jacksonville in population, and the lowland marshes of Glynn make for serious flood potential, he said.
Claire was accompanied in the exercise by widespread flooding, including a 10 to 14 foot storm surge on Park Avenue near SGHS hospital in Brunswick.
“Because of its geography and demographics, Glynn County has an extremely high likelihood for loss of life,” said Sandrik, who is resigning from the weather service to start a private venture. “It has one of the highest storm surge potentials in the U.S.”
With Claire having been downgraded to a tropical storm moving into Alabama, those inside the EOC room began brainstorming to put all the pieces to Glynn County back together. Leanza went around the room, asking a representative from each entity about their next move.
The airports commission would make it a priority to get the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport back up and running ASAP, creating one more expedited avenue for incoming recovery efforts. Despite flood waters reaching its first floor, hospital workers watched over patients who could not be relocated and moved quickly in the storm’s aftermath to get back up and running.
Local officials coordinated support efforts with state and federal agencies, from the Army National Guard to the Red Cross and the U.S. Coast Guard.
One by one, those in the room added to their individual plans to the hurricane recovery’s big picture.
Perfection was not the point of the exercise, Sandrik reminded them.
“I hope and I pray that you guys walk out of here with at least one or two gaps in your plan that you can work on,” he said. “If you did not find some gaps today, you’re fooling yourself.”