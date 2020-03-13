The admissibility of at least eight prior crimes and two statements made to police in a triple-homicide case are under consideration by a Glynn County judge following a court hearing Thursday.
Roger Lee Owens is scheduled to go on trial April 17 for the murders of his neighbors — Carson Holliman Sr., 64, Vondell Holliman, 63, and their grandson, Christopher Holliman, 24 — during a home invasion June 17, 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart told the court prosecutors intend to present evidence of at least eight prior crimes that illustrate that when Owens doesn’t get what he wants, he lashes out violently against the most immediate possible targets.
Stewart described four different cases handled by juvenile court that began when Owens was 14 and allegedly stole video games from his uncle. During an altercation with his mother that continued outside the residence, he threw a brick at a vehicle she occupied.
Assistant Capital Defender Michael Schwartz argued that his mother had chased him with a baseball bat and later tried to run him down in the car, striking other vehicles in the process.
One of the eight prior acts took place shortly before the killings, in which Owens threatened the mother of his child because she pursued a child support case against him. Stewart argued the incident directly relates to the matter at hand because he was in a tight spot financially and needed money.
Schwartz said the eight acts cited by the prosecutor fail to meet the criteria for admissibility and are barred by law.
Stewart said the intent of legislators in drafting the prior acts law is to include more evidence, not exclude it.
As to the police interviews, Owens was already in jail on an unrelated probation revocation when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents talked with him on June 22, 2017. Richard Dial, GBI assistant special agent in charge of the Kingsland office, testified that Owens first said he didn’t want to talk but began discussing the incident anyway.
Dial said he and the case agent stopped Owens, asked him again if he wanted to talk and then provided him his rights waiver.
According to statements made in court, Owens has a significantly low IQ and could be considered intellectually challenged. Schwartz suggested Owens didn’t know why the agents were questioning him in June since he was arrested on a probation violation or in October, when he may have thought he was picked up regarding child support.
Stewart argued that there is nothing in the record to suggest Owens couldn’t or didn’t understand his Miranda rights or the reason why the GBI was questioning him.
Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison said he would consider the arguments and the filings made on these matters and issue a ruling soon. Another hearing is tentatively scheduled for the first week of April.