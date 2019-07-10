PrimeSouth Bank has hired a familiar face as the new Glynn County market president.
Mary Jenrette has accepted a job as the bank’s market president after working most recently with Synovus as as private wealth manager, where she was given the Chairman’s Award in 2016 and 2017.
Jenrette and her family moved to Glynn County about 11 years ago after working in the banking industry in North Carolina.
PrimeSouth started 127 years ago as the Blackshear Bank. In 1997, the bank expanded into Waycross and changed its name.
The bank opened the first of its four branches in Glynn County about a decade ago.
Jenrette said she is committed to the needs of her customers and believes a community bank like PrimeSouth is ideally situated to serve them. The advantage of a community bank is employees have a better understanding of the local business community and are in a position to make quick decisions and offer lower rates.
“The good thing is the market is so viable down here,” she said. “We feel perfectly positioned to be part of that.”
Jenrette said she is encouraged by the continued growth in downtown Brunswick and believes the city will continue to grow.
Bank president Jim Walker said Jenrette’s local knowledge and reputation in the banking community made her an ideal candidate for the job.
“She has an understanding of our customers and our community,” he said. “Her experience was important.”
Walker said Jenrette’s ideals of community banking aligned perfectly with the culture and mission of PrimeSouth.
“Her vision embodies our bank’s commitment to helping customers, communities and businesses achieve their financial goals via consultative conversations and developing trusting relationships,” he said. “Her experience will be invaluable as we look forward to continued growth and expansion of financial services to our customers.”
Walker said he believes the bank is in good shape financially and is in a position where they are considering opening a branch in Fernandina Beach, Fla., sometime this year.
The bank is also planning to announce a new branding effort later this month.
Jenrette said it wasn’t difficult to make the transition from banking in a large metropolitan area like Charlotte, N.C., to Glynn County.
“As long as you understand people and business, it doesn’t matter what market you’re in,” she said.
She is also active in the community, where she serves serves as chair-elect of the United Way of Coastal Georgia Board of Directors.
She also devotes time to the boards of The Gathering Place and Centered for Life. Additionally, she applies her industry knowledge in aiding the finance committee for the St. Simons Community Church.