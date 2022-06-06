Primary runoff election set for June 21

DSC_7843.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Duncan, left, and John C. Killgallon listen as Rick Townsend gives his opening statement during the House District 179 candidates’ visit to the Exchange Club earlier this year. Duncan and Townsend will face each other in a runoff for the seat on June 21.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Early voting for the primary runoff could begin as early as June 13, but the actual start date will depend on how soon the local elections office receives material from the state that it needs to begin testing voting machines.

“As soon as we receive the materials from the state, we will start testing with the goal to open sooner, but not later, than the 13th,” said Christina Redden, deputy elections supervisor for Glynn County.

All three early polling places will be open for early voting when the time comes, Redden said. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found at the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.

All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, June 21. The deadline for request a mail-in ballot is this Friday.

To request an absentee ballot or to find your precinct and other information, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/elections.

Voters who cast a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary will have to cast a ballot for that same party in the runoff, but anyone who was registered but did not vote in the primary or who cast a nonpartisan ballot can choose their party.

Only one race is location-specific — the House District 179 Republican race. The rest are countywide.

Republican:

Georgia Senate District 3

• Mike Hodges

• Jeff Jones

Georgia House District 179

• Bob Duncan

• Rick Townsend

Democrat:

U.S. House District 1

• Joyce Marie Griggs

• Wade Herring

Lieutenant Governor

• Charlie Bailey

• Kwanza Hall

Secretary of State

• Dee Dawkin-Haigler

• Bee Nguyen

Commissioner of Insurance

• Raphael Baker

• Janice Laws Robinson

More from this section

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Early voting for the primary runoff could begin as early as June 13, but the actual start date will depend on how soon the local elections office receives material from the state that it needs to begin testing voting machines.

Cumberland going cashless

Cumberland going cashless

Only mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees will be accepted at Cumberland Island National Seashore beginning July 1.

County approves roundabout design funding

County approves roundabout design funding

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…