Primary runoff election set for June 21

Early voting for the primary runoff could begin as early as June 13, but the actual start date will depend on how soon the local elections office receives material from the state that it needs to begin testing voting machines.
“As soon as we receive the materials from the state, we will start testing with the goal to open sooner, but not later, than the 13th,” said Christina Redden, deputy elections supervisor for Glynn County.
All three early polling places will be open for early voting when the time comes, Redden said. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found at the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, June 21. The deadline for request a mail-in ballot is this Friday.
To request an absentee ballot or to find your precinct and other information, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/elections.
Voters who cast a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary will have to cast a ballot for that same party in the runoff, but anyone who was registered but did not vote in the primary or who cast a nonpartisan ballot can choose their party.
Only one race is location-specific — the House District 179 Republican race. The rest are countywide.
Republican:
Georgia Senate District 3
• Mike Hodges
• Jeff Jones
Georgia House District 179
• Bob Duncan
• Rick Townsend
Democrat:
U.S. House District 1
• Joyce Marie Griggs
• Wade Herring
Lieutenant Governor
• Charlie Bailey
• Kwanza Hall
Secretary of State
• Dee Dawkin-Haigler
• Bee Nguyen
Commissioner of Insurance
• Raphael Baker
• Janice Laws Robinson