Gender identity, legalized marijuana and student debt are among the issues state Democrats and Republicans want voters to weigh in on this election year.
They are among the questions that will be on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots May 24.
Republicans ask voters for “yes” or “no” answer to eight questions in their straw poll. Democrats ask for a positive or negative response to nine.
Responses to the questions give the two political parties and their leadership an idea of how voters feel about the issues.
“The ballot advisory questions give Republican voters an opportunity to speak directly to important issues facing our state and nation,” said David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. “They also give party leaders and elected officials information about what Republican voters are thinking.”
Here are the eight questions that will be on Republican ballots:
1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should issuance of federal work visas instead be based on job skills?
5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by a voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
Georgia Republican Party Executive Director Brandon Moye said the questions are in no way an endorsement of any candidate or campaign.
“Any claims otherwise are misleading the voters of our party,” he said. “The Georgia Republican Party supports a robust discussion of the issues and looks forward to supporting our nominees once they are voted on by voters in the Republican primary.”
Here are the questions that will be on Democratic ballots:
1. Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
2. Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
3. Should every three- and four-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
4. Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
5. Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure and health care programs?
9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?
Chris Channell, supervisor of the Glynn County Voter Registration office, said neither of the local political parties submitted questions to be placed on ballots in the May primaries.
Last day to register to vote in the primaries is April 25.
The general election is Nov. 8.