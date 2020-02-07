The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation ended 2019 on a high note by giving grants totaling $9,200 to local nonprofits.
Grants were awarded to Coastal Georgia Historical Society, Coastal Symphony of Georgia, Glynn Visual Arts Scholarship Fund, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association, Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, Island Concert Association, Island Players Scholarship Fund, Marshes of Glynn Libraries, Mozart Society Scholarship Fund and the STAR Foundation.
“Golden Isles Arts & Humanities is grateful to the Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation for their continued support of literary programs for young people with this most recent grant,” said Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Association. “We have partnered with Price/Blackburn since its inception to bring the Young Playwrights and Young Poets awards to middle and high school students and to support the annual Roberta Born Scholarship. We are proud to offer these creative writing opportunities to our local students.”
The fund is supported by royalties derived from book sales, and its purpose is to permanently carry on the artistic influence and philanthropic legacy of Eugenia Price and Joyce K. Blackburn, as well as to benefit Coastal Georgians.
“Eugenia Price and Joyce Blackburn were both compassionate and philanthropic individuals,” said Eileen Humphlett, fund advisor, in a press release. “I am proud that their hard work can continue in perpetuity through the fund and its resources.”