The presidential preference primary will be held concurrently with the general primary in May, according to elections officials.
Georgia’s Secretary of State made the call to postpone the presidential primary earlier this week due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading at polling places, cutting early voting short by a week. Election day in the primary would have been March 24.
The presidential preference primary now will be held May 19 during the general primary.
“If you did not have an opportunity to vote for the presidential preference primary already at (early voting), on (general primary) election day you’ll receive a ballot with both races on it,” said assistant elections and registration supervisor Christina Redden with the Glynn County Board of Elections.
The last day early voting polls were open was March 14, the 11th day of early voting. By then, Redden said a little more than 3,000 people had voted both in-person and absentee by mail.
Votes already cast will be stored until the general primary in the board’s office behind two layers of security. The Office Park Building has its own system, which includes door and window alarms and security cameras, and voting machines and ballot boxes are stored in the office’s security room.
The room features an electronic coded lock which will automatically alert the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office if someone attempts to tamper with it. There is also a dedicated security camera.
“Nobody is getting to them,” Redden said.
Voters can request an absentee ballot.
“We want to stress this as much as possible: we want to have as many people vote absentee as much as possible,” said Chris Channell, elections and registration supervisor. “It is as secure as voting in person. It is as confidential and private as voting in person.
“We want to try to reduce traffic by letting people stay home. Go online to the Glynn County Board of Elections (website) or Georgia MyVoter page.”
Anyone who requests a ballot will receive a combined mail-in ballot in early April. Those that have already received a presidential primary absentee ballot — or received it and have not cast it — can visit the board’s office to cancel the old ballot and request a combined one.
Redden said voting absentee is ideal for both elections staff and voters as it adheres to CDC-recommended social distancing practices.
“There’s plenty of time because we’re going to be mailing ballots all the way until May 15 now,” Redden said. “If they’re worried about their health, they don’t have to come in and request a ballot.”
Absentee ballot forms and instructions can be found at glynncounty.org/elections or mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.org.