A hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential race may be completed sooner than thought.
Ten local volunteers from each political party broke open the first boxes of absentee ballots around 9 a.m. Friday, and some had already finished for the day by 2 p.m., said Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Glynn County residents cast just over 42,000 ballots in this year’s general election, and by the end of the day Friday volunteers had sorted through around 17,000.
“Everyone was surprised by how far we got,” Channell said.
All mail-in, provisional and election day ballots have been recounted, he said. All that remains are ballots cast during the 16 days of early voting that took place before Nov. 3.
Elections workers in Georgia’s 159 counties have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount. Channell said the Glynn County Board of Elections could be done by Monday evening.
The hand recount will take a lot longer than the machine recount Georgia would normally conduct, board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson said Friday.
Because the recount is serving a dual purpose as an audit, it can’t be done with scanners.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for a simultaneous election audit and a full by-hand recount Wednesday of the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
With a razor-thin margin of victory around 0.3 percent, it’s likely Trump, who is projected to lose in Georgia, would have called for a recount anyway, officials said.