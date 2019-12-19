Apropos of nothing, a tweet emerged out of the ether. At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, President Donald Trump cast his social media gaze at Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.
“@Buddy_Carter is a BUSINESSMAN first,” the president tweeted. “He takes care of our Vets and Troops and is leading the fight to SLASH drug prices! Buddy’s 100% pro-Wall & 100% pro-jobs. He will KEEP AMERICA GREAT and has my total, Strong Endorsement!”
It was even unexpected by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter himself.
“I was a little surprised, to be quite honest with you,” Carter, R-1, said Wednesday. “We work with the White House all the time — we’re in constant touch with them, and especially here recently, we’ve been in very close contact with them because of the prescription drug pricing that we’ve been discussing. So, the pace has really picked up. We’ve been talking to them once or twice a day. But we’re always in touch with them — we’re usually at least three times a week talking to them, over at the White House.”
Carter faces Savannah businessman and military veteran Daniel Merritt in the Republican primary, but that vote isn’t until May 19 and the campaign on both ends has been fairly under the radar thus far.
“I’m very proud to have the president’s endorsement,” Carter said. “And then, of course, I’m a big supporter of the president and have been ever since I’ve been up here. I love his policies — I think he’s spot-on and I think he’s having a generational impact, particularly with the conservative judges that he’s been appointing. That, to me, has been one of the most significant if not the most significant impact this president has had.”
While Carter is an odds-on favorite for reelection — his campaign war chest is far larger than his rivals’, and should he be renominated, the district leans heavily Republican — the president’s success rate at endorsements isn’t exactly perfect. According to data collected by Ballotpedia, Trump’s endorsement record thus far is 68-47, going at a clip of 59.1 percent.
Carter spoke to The News on Wednesday during a break from action on the House floor ahead of that evening’s vote on two articles of impeachment of the president.
“It’s very disappointing — I’ve been participating in it, and I’ve already spoken on the floor about it,” Carter said. “This is a black eye for the United States of America. This is only the fourth time in our country’s history that we’ve had articles of impeachment voted on against the president of the United States.
“It’s a sad day because our constitution makes it clear that impeachment is to be used only in the most extreme cases, and certainly what has happened here doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment. It’s very unfortunate, because you can’t impeach a president over accusations, you can’t impeach a president if you don’t have any facts at all, and you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like that person.”
As for political intrigue closer to home, the fact Carter had — according to the last disclosure report — more than $1.65 million in his campaign account made him a possible candidate for retiring U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat. However, he said he does not intend to challenge Kelly Loeffler, the senator-designate, for the job.
“I’m very proud of the appointment that the governor has made,” Carter said. “I promised the governor, when I spoke to him after Johnny announced his retirement, that I would support his decision and I am supporting his decision. Of course, I’m more focused right now in helping Republicans get us back in the majority in the House of Representatives. And no, I have no intentions at this point of running for the Senate.”