Time’s unrelenting and unchecked forces have taken a toll on the building at the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway on U.S. 17.
But the aging little structure underneath the chipped facade and tangle of overgrowth has stood up well to the ravishes of exposure for more than 90 years to the marshes of Glynn’s thick salt air. And with a cadre of community leaders championing its renaissance, the former 1930s-era visitors center may soon retain its status as a jewel of the Golden Isles.
A group of preservationists have joined forces with the Torras Foundation, city of Brunswick and others to restore the structure to its earlier charm. Torras Foundation leader Michael Torras has enlisted several members of the business community to lend their efforts toward this end. And Miriam Lancaster, Sandy Colhard and Pat Featherstone have put both their money and their motivation into creating The Visitors Club Preservation Fund to pay for the building’s upkeep and repairs.
“We are just conservation-minded women who don’t want to see this place destroyed,” said Colhard, a resident of Brunswick’s historic district.
“It’s in great shape,” added Featherstone, a St. Simons Island resident. “It just needs some tender loving care.”
The trio of conservationists established The Visitors Club Preservation Fund through the Coastal Georgia Foundation, spending $10,500 of their own money to get it started.
The building and property belong to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which assumed ownership when it oversaw the four-laning of the F.J. Torras Causeway. Hoping to prevent the building’s complete demise, the city entered into a 50-year lease on the property with the GDOT in 2019.
Putting the building to practical use at the busy foot of the causeway has proved problematic. However, like any work of art, many believe this Spanish Colonial design of renowned local architect Francis Abreu is worth saving solely for its aesthetic qualities.
“Everybody loves the little building at the end of the causeway,” said Lancaster, whose family connections to the welcome center stretch back to her grandfather.
The building has seen many incarnations since its construction in 1931. Members of the Brunswick Board of Trade wanted the building to serve as an attraction for Florida-bound tourists — a base from which to showcase coastal Georgia living via St. Simons Island and Sea Island. Abreu established a reputation as a visionary architect in the South Florida market, working with famed Palm Beach architect Addison Mizner.
The two would later collaborate on designs for many homes on Sea Island and elsewhere in the Golden Isles, where Abreu eventually settled.
The Board of Trade’s successor, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, eventually took over the building. It continued to serve as a clubhouse and welcome center through several generations of tourists.
Lancaster’s mom lived just across two-lane U.S. 17 from the center as a young girl. Her grandfather served as treasurer of the Board of Trade when it commissioned the building.
“I grew up coming here and visiting my grandparents,” Lancaster recalled. “I would come here when it was the visitors center and get my treasure map and my coloring book. My mom was middle school-aged when she used to walk over here and visit and learn about our local history. So I have a lot of family history in this building.”
Either as a focal point of the chamber or the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, the building remained active until 2012. After the controversial demolition of Brunswick’s historic Dart House just down the road in 2017, Colhard went to former chamber president Woody Woodside and expressed her strong desire to see the welcome center avoid a similar fate.
Colhard, Lancaster and Featherstone have been working toward the building’s renovation and rescue ever since, receiving much needed support from Woodside, state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“Any woman would see this building and say, ‘I would love to live here,’” Featherstone said. “It’s such a cute building. It’s been neglected of late and should not be neglected any longer. It should just say, ‘welcome to the Golden Isles.’”
Torras is a native St. Simons Islander and a direct descendant of F.J. Torras, the architect and former Brunswick City Manager who completed construction of the original causeway linking the island to the mainland in July 1924. When he went to McDuffie last month to discuss restoration plans, the city manager put Torras in touch with Colhard, Featherstone and Lancaster.
Torras quickly hopped and recruited others willing to donate their time, including Lang Building Supply, The Vine, SEC Pressure Washing, American Roofing, Chan’s Pine Straw and the Sea island Co.
“It’s been around for nearly 100 years, but it’s old and it’s been forgotten by a lot of people,” Torras said. “But we’ve reached out to a lot of folks who have been very receptive. Everybody’s really excited to get involved. It’s gorgeous and it’s part of our history.”
Some work has already been done, including the patching of some foundation holes and cutting back the thick exterior brush. Broken windows also have been repaired.
Due to its susceptibility to vandalism and vagrancy, the first aim is to improve visibility by clearing away overgrowth and installing lights, Lancaster said.
“The first thing we need to do is secure the building, to light it up, so we don’t have any more vandalism,” she said. “This is one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial architecture we have in the entire area.”
Individuals or businesses wishing to donate to The Visitor’s Club Preservation Fund can do so through Paul White (pwhite@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org) at the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.