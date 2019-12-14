Prescription drug bill clears House over GOP objections

Legislation that sponsors hope will lead to a significant reduction in prescription drug costs for Americans passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, but not without a notable Republican opposition effort in support of their own prescription drug bill.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 and a pharmacist by trade, spoke on the legislative battle at the Brunswick-Glynn County Chamber of Commerce’s Grits & Issues event Friday morning.
“We actually had two bills on the floor yesterday,” Carter said. “One was a partisan bill proposed by the Democrats and proposed by the speaker that calls for price controls on prescription medications, and we’ll talk later about that, but nevertheless it will lead to anywhere from eight to 15 drugs that could come onto the market, lifesaving drugs that provide cures for diseases that we know, not to come to the market. Our alternative, of course, was H.R. 19, which was bipartisan legislation that would have accomplished the same thing. That is, lower prescription drug prices but not to deter and to stymie innovation, which all of us need.”
In terms of partisanship, H.R. 3, the bill that passed, has 106 Democratic sponsors and zero Republican sponsors. It passed with a vote of 230-192, with two Republicans in the yea column — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington. H.R. 19 has 135 Republican sponsors and zero Democrats.
It was introduced Monday and is unlikely to receive a vote on its own. U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., offered it up as an amendment to H.R. 3 and failed by a vote of 201-223, garnering eight Democratic yeas — U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Ben McAdams (Utah), Scott Peters (Calif.), Harley Rouda (Calif.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), Tom Suozzi (N.Y.) and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.).
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said H.R. 3 — named after the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. — would bring down costs for nearly everyone.
“It will make those lower drug prices available to Americans with private insurance as well, not just Medicare, but private insurance and create a new out-of-pocket limit of $2,000, a cap on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs for those on Medicare Part D,” Hoyer said. “According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, H.R. 3 will save American taxpayers approximately half a trillion dollars over the next 10 years.
“H.R. 3 re-invests those savings, Madam Speaker, in key initiatives, including expanding Medicare benefits to cover dental, vision and hearing services, investing in new research, treatment and cures, and combatting the opioid crisis, all three objectives that the American public overwhelmingly support.”
Walden said the Democrats’ plan isn’t workable because of all the power it vests with government regulators.
“Here is part of the problem with H.R. 3 — it hands the government a club,” Walden said. “There is no negotiation in here. If you don’t agree what the government says the price should be, the government in Washington comes after your revenues and up to 95 percent of your revenues for selling that drug they can just come and take.
“By the way, when you throw in the cost of taxation and everything else, it is well over 100 percent the drug manufacturer — who’s innovated some new drug and has the patent for that great American innovation — the government says you don’t sell for what we want within a band, we’re taking it. Or, we’re not taking your patent, but while they might come back and do that in another iteration, we are taking the all revenues. We’ll bankrupt you.”
During the debate on the House floor, a number of people shared personal stories or stories told to them by constituents about struggling with drug costs and the impact that made in their lives.
“I’m speaking in support for people like my constituent Mario,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. “About a year ago, Mario was diagnosed with diabetes and recently sought care for a lesion on his foot that wouldn’t heal. Because he couldn’t afford the proper medications, Mario ended up losing his toe and had to leave his job. His daughter had to drop out of college to work full-time to help pay for Mario’s medications. So, this is an issue that not only impacts the lives of the patients who are in desperate need of the lifesaving medications to stay healthy, but it is also impacting those who love and care for them.
“It is altering the future of their families and as Chairman Cummings would say, we are better than this. We are better than this as a nation, to put the interests of big pharma and their profits over the interests of the American people and their health. For far too long, American families have been forced to pay four, five or even 10 times more for their prescriptions than patients in other countries.”
The bill moves on to the Senate, but like most Democratic initiatives, it’s likely set to die in committee in the GOP-majority chamber.