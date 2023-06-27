A prescribed burn will be conducted this week on Cumberland Island National Seashore, weather permitting.

The prescribed fire on Raccoon Key, just south of the Dungeness ruins, will be a large pile burn that will be conducted in an area already closed to the public in anticipation of the planned project.

