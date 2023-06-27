A prescribed burn will be conducted this week on Cumberland Island National Seashore, weather permitting.
The prescribed fire on Raccoon Key, just south of the Dungeness ruins, will be a large pile burn that will be conducted in an area already closed to the public in anticipation of the planned project.
The Dungeness ruins will be continue to be open for public access while the burn is conducted, said Lucas Hunkler, the prescribed fire specialist and acting fire management officer on the national seashore.
The fire will be set to burn mostly natural debris including fallen limbs, palm fronds. tree trimmings and other items that have been accumulated over the past two years, Hunkler said.
There are water sources and helispots located near the site if the fire was to break containment.
No additional closures on the island are planned during the burn.
Hunkler said this week's weather forecast with a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday will actually help ensure the burn is contained.
Smoke may be seen for two to three days from the start of the fire.
The city of St. Marys and the Intracoastal Waterway may experience some minor smoke impacts but they are not expected to be significant enough to affect everyday activities in the area, officials with the National Park Service said.
Within the next two years, Hunkler said there are plans to conduct controlled burns in the wilderness area. Typically, the National Park Service has a policy of not conducting controlled burns in wilderness areas but they are being planned on the barrier island because there are occupied homes in the wilderness area that are at risk if a lighting strike or careless campfire starts a wildfire.
Hunkler said public hearings will be held before prescribed burns in the wilderness area could be held.