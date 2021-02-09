Jekyll Island Authority recently partnered with the Georgia Forestry Commission to conduct a 12-acre prescribed fire, the first on the island’s heavily forested north end in at least 70 years.
The project was years in the making and an important step toward reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire on Jekyll.
The JIA and forestry commission burned dense pine forest west of North Beachview Drive on Jan. 21. The burn, which lasted nearly four hours, was completed under carefully planned conditions.
“The primary goal here is reducing the potential for future threats of catastrophic wildfire, and this is a first step towards that,” said Ben Carswell, director of conservation for JIA. “A lot more work needs to be done. And then an important but secondary goal is improving the ecology and the habitat value for wildlife.”
JIA’s Conservation Department has worked for many years on a comprehensive fire management program. The significant amount of preparation included numerous smaller burns conducted in forested blocks within the Oleander Golf Course, as well as extensive staff training, investment in equipment and personal protective gear and systematic planning with stakeholder input.
“It’s taken years to work up to the point that we were comfortable tackling something that has this level of complexity and potential consequences if (not) done right, with resources on scene to address any contingency that could come up,” Carswell said.
Last month’s pilot burn meant to demonstrate that fire management of the island’s large-scale forest lands can be conducted safely and contribute to desired outcomes.
Forest floors on Jekyll are blanketed in decades of accumulated natural fuels, including mulch-like materials interlaced with highly flammable pine needles, combustible saw palmetto thickets and dense vines climbing to the canopy.
“We’ve got to slowly eat away at that,” said Yank Moore, conservation land manager for JIA. “We can’t do that all at once or it’s going to kill everything, so we’ve got to use that prescription to only take a little bit off at a time. And it could be 10, 12 years before this one’s down to mineral soil. It’s a commitment.”
A lightning strike, discarded cigarette or other unintended cause, especially under certain weather conditions like drought, low humidity or high winds, could quickly become a catastrophic wildfire that would threaten public safety, property, wildlife and the forests.
“We prescribe the fires so that it’s done under conditions that we can control,” said Joseph Colbert, a wildlife biologist for JIA. “If lightning strikes during the dry time, and it’s really droughty out here, that lightning is going to cause a fire that’s hard to control.”
The team needed a specific set of weather conditions. Humidity could not be too low or too high, and steady winds needed to blow from the southwest or northwest. A recent rainfall was also needed, as was a high likelihood of rain soon after the burn.
“We write the prescription for a block based on what we want to come out of it,” Moore said. “Just like a doctor prescribes medication, that’s what we’re doing — we’re prescribing a weather condition to be able to burn a certain block based on what we want the outcome to be.”
JIA’s conservation team led the burning operations. The island’s fire department, with backup from Georgia State Patrol, managed traffic safety and protection of residential property along the opposite side of the road.
The Georgia Forestry Commission was on site for expert consultation and backup fire suppression.
Dennis Gailey, JIA’s director of public safety, said the prescribed burn enhances island safety, as a large fire on the island could quickly become extremely dangerous.
“People don’t realize that once a fire gets going and the conditions are particularly right for it, it can grow rapidly and expand just off of the embers that are blowing down,” he said. “… Those are the things that we’re fearful of over here because you have the largest block of woods basically between the two roads of the island. Depending which way the wind’s going, we could quickly be overwhelmed just by that spread.”
JIA’s Conservation Department is closely monitoring tree health and wildlife response in the area, and the authority’s staff will begin planning for the next fire season.
“We’re going to watch vegetation recovery,” Carswell said. “We did some data recording of vegetation prior to the burn for a year, and then we looked at some wildlife activity in here as well. We’re going to compare that afterwards, so we’re going to spend the next year monitoring this plot.”
During the prescribed burn, wildlife knew to get out of the way of the fire, and the team took additional precautions to ensure animals were not harmed.
“Wildlife are adapted to fire in the Southeast,” Colbert said. “It’s been a common occurrence over geologic time that’s just something that they’ve adapted to and are familiar with, even if we haven’t done it here in quite a while.”
Some smaller creatures put themselves in places where they’re less vulnerable, he said.
“I’ve seen little rodents kind of dig a hole and cover themselves so that the fire goes over the top,” he said. “… They just kind of know what to do. Insects will fly away, frogs will climb up a little bit higher and maybe try to find a wet spot.”
The team did not create any big rings around a patch. Instead, they’d move the fire in a certain direction so wildlife could get to safety.
“You don’t make a Johnny Cash fire. You don’t make a burning ring of fire,” Carswell said. “You make it so there’s corridors and avenues and things burn sequentially so animals can just get out.”
Colbert said the team hopes to complete another burn within the next two years.
“Each time we burn it we’re removing a layer,” he said. “… And eventually if we keep burning it enough we’ll remove enough of this layer to get down to where that mineral layer is, where it’s not flammable. That’s sand basically.”
At that point, he said more vegetation will grow and biodiversity will increase.
“Nature is adaptive to natural disturbances, and that’s sort of the driver of biological diversity,” Carswell said.
Years of planning and preparation made the success of last month’s burn possible, he said, as did the support from the forestry commission and JIA’s leaders and staff members.
“It’s such a challenge, and it took the right combination of planning and support from leadership, all the way up to our executive director and our board, to begin and build the capacity, which takes investment to get us to the point that we can manage it,” Carswell said.