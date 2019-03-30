Pictures of baby chickens are cute. Real chicks are cuter.
Preschool students at St. Mark’s Episcopal Day School had the chance to experience the latter this past week, when chicks began to crack their way out of the eggs that the class has been incubating.
The month of March at the preschool has been devoted to a life cycles lesson, said Debbie Dougherty, the school’s director. The class also carefully observed more than 60 caterpillars undergo the process to become butterflies.
“We want them to experience hands-on learning,” Dougherty said. “We want them to not just look at a picture of a butterfly. We want them to actually see the butterfly emerging.”
Each student chose their own caterpillar to observe daily.
“They can name it, and they watch it,” Dougherty said. “They’re not real pretty right now.”
To incubate the chicken eggs — a 21-day process — the class monitored temperatures and checked humidity levels each day.
“We were just watching to make sure the conditions were appropriate for their hatching,” Dougherty said. “We talked about how the eggs don’t have their mama hen to take care of them, so it’s our job to take care of them.”
The class also took a time-lapse video of the hours-long hatching process. Before the hatching began, though, the students saw the various growing phases the chicks went through and observed the careful conditions that had to be monitored.
“We have to make sure it stays at 99.5 (degrees),” Dougherty said. “The humidity is the most difficult, because the last couple of days you have to bump the humidity up to like 65 (degrees), so we have to constantly watch the water level, make sure the humidity is good, because if we don’t keep that up the eggs will dry out. It’s not an easy process.”
The chicks will soon be sent back to the farms from which the eggs came. But the butterflies will be on display at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s Festival of New Life, which takes place April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is hosted in partnership with the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick and will also include an Easter egg hunt at noon.
The preschool will have a butterfly house at the event, and butterfly releases will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The butterflies will be kept in a mesh-sided tent that people can go inside.
“We’re trying to time it so our butterflies come out right before the festival,” Dougherty said.
The month-long life cycles lesson, she said, connects the students with the world around them.
“The best way to do that is to actually experience it,” Dougherty said. “We’re connecting with nature. When they have a personal connection, they respect it. They take care of it.”