Campers and visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore may not experience the solitude they are accustomed to in coming months.
Site preparation has begun for a prescribed burn near Stafford Plantation including mechanical clearing of some sites in advance. Work includes hazard tree felling involving chainsaws, fuel reduction treatments with equipment and line preparation using hand tools and leaf blowers.
National Park Service staff will be positioned near trails and roads to ensure visitor safety and minimize impacts. Visitors should be prepared for short delays along Pratts Trail, Stafford Beach Road and the main park road running the length of the 17.5-mile barrier island.
Campers at Stafford Beach Campground can also expect to hear chainsaw operations or heavy equipment between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The prescribed fire that will follow the mechanical treatment is intended to reduce hazardous fuels that could fuel a wildfire that would endanger visitors, residents and their property, campgrounds and cultural resources on the island.
“These fires will stimulate and promote the growth of grasses in island fields and will help maintain cultural landscapes that are currently experiencing encroaching woody species,” park officials said. “These fires will also open up and improve the habitat for gopher tortoises.”
The date of the prescribed fire will be determined by appropriate weather conditions after the mechanical work is completed.
