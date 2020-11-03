With the VB 10,000 crane vessel now astride the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, crews have installed the gates at either end of the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site.
The 255-foot-tall twin-hulled crane vessel entered the St. Simons Sounds on Oct. 27 to much fanfare, completing its long-awaited journey after spending nearly four months and two lengthy delays docked at the Port of Fernandina Beach.
The VB 10,000 is here to use 400-foot lengths of chain and its powerful system of winches to cut the Golden Ray into eight pieces. Those pieces will be hoisted up, loaded onto an awaiting barge and hauled away.
Since its arrival, crews have busied themselves testing and adjusting the rigging and the mooring that will steady the VB 10,000 during the cutting process. Each of the seven cuts will take about 24 hours and the task cannot cease until completion once it is under way.
The Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of some 4,200 vehicles. The environmental protection barrier features mesh netting supported by sturdy pilings and a floating oil mitigation boom on the surface. One mile in diameter, it was designed to catch any vehicles or other large debris that might shake loose during the cutting.
The floating surface boom will contain any oil that leaks that may result during the cutting.
Upon arrival, the VB 10,0000 entered the protection barrier through its western opening. On Friday, crews using tall cranes installed gates at the western and eastern openings to environmental protection barrier.
Crews last week installed about 25,000 feet of oil protection boom to along marsh habitat and other environmentally sensitive areas of the estuary. It now completely surrounds the environmentally sensitive Bird Island, just west of the shipwreck.
Oil containment vessels known as current busters will be placed at either end of the environmental protection barrier during the cutting, according to Unified Command. Additionally, crews on oil skimmer boats will be out in force on the surrounding waters during the cutting.
As of Monday, Unified Command had not established a time and day that the first cut will begin. Himes said Unified Command hopes to issue a public notice within 24 hours of the start of the first cut.