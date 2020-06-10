Preliminary election results showed Republican David Sharpe on top in the Georgia Senate District 3 race among in-person voters during Tuesday’s party primaries.
Record-breaking numbers of mail-in ballots will be the deciding factor, however. The Glynn County Board of Elections had not finished counting the high volume of ballots as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday — in excess of 9,000. Nearly a million people cast their ballots by mail statewide as of Monday morning.
In-person voting during the 16 days of early voting and primary election day Tuesday amounted to over 8,000 in Glynn County, meaning the scales could easily tip when the final numbers roll in. Only 40 percent of counties statewide had reported in as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, showing Sharpe in the lead by a good margin at around 48 percent of the in-person vote. McNeill came in behind at 37.2 percent while Smith earned 14.8 percent.
In Glynn County, Sharpe garnered 44.16 percent of in-person ballots, or 2,714 votes, just eight more than Sheila McNeill, who earned 44.03 percent or 2,706 votes.
Smith earned 11.81 percent of the local vote, or 726 ballots.
Independent candidate Cedric King will appear on the ballot in the November general election, should he earn gather enough voter signatures to qualify for placement.
Incumbent William Ligon is not running for reelection.
In the State House of Representatives District 167 race, Republican incumbent Jeff Jones handily defeated challenger Buddy DeLoach among Glynn County voters, earning 60.94 percent of the 2,350 total in-person votes to DeLoach’s 39.06 percent. Districtwide was a different story, however. The District 167 seat represents Glynn, McIntosh and Long counties. Preliminary tallies showed Jones trailing by more than 10 percent when taking the other two counties into account. While absentee ballots had not yet been counted and no McIntosh precincts had reported complete results, voters in Long County heavily favored DeLoach.
Not all voted had been counted, but Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called DeLoach at 11 p.m. to congratulate him.
House District 179 incumbent Don Hogan faces no opposition during the primary, but will face Democrat Julie Jordan in November.
Glynn County Republicans cast 3,540 votes in Hogan’s favor, while Democrats cast 2,166 for Jordan.