Prekindergarten wait list opens at FACES
Glynn County Schools opened the waiting list for prekindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year on Dec. 1.
Facility limitations and state restrictions limit the prekindergarten enrollment in Glynn County public schools to 528 students at this time. These students will be served at FACES (Family and Children’s Educational Services), the Glynn County Schools’ prekindergarten center, and/or in selected elementary schools — Altama, Glyndale, Goodyear, Greer, Oglethorpe Point, Satilla Marsh, St. Simons and Sterling.
Prekindergarten is a full-day program that follows the regular school calendar.
Parents and/or guardians must complete the Pre-K Waitlist Form online at glynn.k12.ga.us. Phone calls to place children on the waiting list will not be accepted.
Prekindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Sept.1, 2022, to have their names placed on the waiting list.
A random selection of students for the program will take place in March 2022.
— The Brunswick News