Glynn County Schools opened the waiting list for prekindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year on Dec. 1.
Facility limitations and state restrictions limit the prekindergarten enrollment in Glynn County public schools to 506 students at this time. These students will be served at FACES (Family and Children’s Educational Services), the Glynn County Schools’ prekindergarten center, and/or in selected elementary schools — Glyndale, Goodyear, Greer, Oglethorpe Point, Satilla Marsh, St. Simons and Sterling. Prekindergarten is a full-day program that follows the regular school calendar.
Parents and/or guardians must complete the Pre-K Waitlist Form online. Phone calls to place children on the waiting list will not be accepted. Prekindergarten students must be 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, to qualify.
Names will be placed on the waiting list. A random selection of students for the program will take place in March 2021. At that time, parents and/or guardians will be notified by phone or mail to schedule an appointment to complete the registration process.
The form is available online at glynn.k12.ga.us.