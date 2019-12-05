It’s one thing to have one program or several that can help people, but if access to that program is problematic, it’s going to run into issues in effectiveness and helpfulness. Tuesday, at the final meeting of the state House Maternal Mortality Study Committee, legislators heard that there is a lot that can be done about enhancing the ability of the state’s administration of Medicaid to help pregnant women, including a suggestion to expand access.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta — who co-chairs the committee — likened the issue to what she heard about children’s access to health care.
“I’m on the Rural Economic Council, so I’m going all over the state, and in one place we had somebody from one of the groups tell us that there were 200,000 children that were eligible to be taken care of around the state on PeachCare, but they weren’t signed up,” Cooper said. “Now, I find that horrible that we have a program for them, they should be getting health care and they’re not, because they’re not signed up.”
She said legislators realized part of the problem was that the people seeking care had to talk to a live person for the first visit, but that wasn’t available past 4 p.m., and there was a 30-page application, along with other possible barriers. Cooper said the application is getting reduced to eight pages and work is ongoing regarding accessibility. She asked Dr. Naima Joseph, a maternal fetal medicine fellow at Emory University, whether that problem also existed for care among pregnant women.
“Certainly, the question of Medicaid is tricky,” Joseph said. “I know that we have — the medical community has — called for expanded access to Medicaid in the state of Georgia. But certainly, I have run across patients who, despite the presence of Medicaid, have not been able to enroll. And, it’s very similar to what you found with children, in that times are really constrictive, the application process is restrictive, and so for those patients, actually having someone that helps them navigate through that has been helpful.
“What I’m hoping to see is that if there are women whose priority is, I need to get food, I need to have transportation, I need housing, then we can address some of those issues as well as perhaps improving the availability of people to help them navigate through that very complex system.”
Joseph testified to the committee regarding an initiative by Emory and Grady Hospital on social determinants of health and maternal and neonatal outcomes. Researchers found health behaviors were only 20 percent of the issue — 40 percent of the time determinants came from socioeconomic factors, and it was 30 percent for health behaviors and 10 percent for physical environment.
Dr. Jane Ellis, medical director of Emory Regional Perinatal Center at Grady, said, linking the talk to a presentation given in the last committee hearing, “I’m starting to hear feedback from patients in my high-risk clinic, ‘Nobody’s ever asked me if I had a hard time getting here today,’ or ‘Nobody’s ever asked me if food is ever a problem.’ If you don’t ask you don’t know, and really, when you ask you need to be prepared for what you’re going to hear.”
Considering socioeconomic factors and other aspects outside of health care fixes, Cooper said those are priorities for consideration, but they’re at a lower priority and that legislators need to fashion policy now that can save the most lives in the shortest amount of time, and move on to the other issues in order of severity and immediacy.
“Knowing that African-American women were dying at a much larger rate than other women, three-to-four times more is what the national average says, that it was even more important that we try to find out what was making them die quicker,” Cooper said. “Were they hemorrhaging? Were they dying from strokes or high blood pressure? Were they having preeclampsia more? So that we could try, like they say in nursing, to triage.”
The full hearing can be seen online at livestream.com/accounts/25225474/events/8737135/videos/199525865.