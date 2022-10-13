Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
Just as Tyre drove a fire engine away from a false alarm at a nearby business on Altama Avenue, he received a report at 1:06 a.m. of an actual fire at the pawn shop, he said. He was able to turn the vehicle around and get his crew to the scene in a matter of minutes, but heavy smoke was already billowing from the roof eaves with the glow of flames growing within, he said.
“We were called in the middle of the thunderstorm with a report of heavy smoke and the smell of something electrical,” Tyre said. “When we got here, there was heavy smoke showing at both ends of the building and flames in the back.”
Tyre’s crew was eventually joined by two other city fire engines.
Glynn County arrived with a fire engine and a ladder truck, which was used to attack the flames from overhead, he said.
Firefighters spent the next two hours battling the blaze.
Flames rose up from the center of the building and the roof collapsed shortly after, Tyre said.
As some firefighters attacked the flames, others ran lanes of water from hoses on either side to protect neighboring buildings, Tyre said.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m. Crews remained on scene throughout Thursday guarding against flare-ups, he said.
The building is destroyed, Tyre said. “It’s pretty much gone,” he said.
A state fire marshal has been called to investigate the fire, the cause of which is unknown, Tyre said.
The fire appeared to have started in the ceiling area, making it that much more difficult to contain, Tyre said.
“It was a pretty extensive fire,” Tyre said. “The county did a good job of helping us.”