Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.

Just as Tyre drove a fire engine away from a false alarm at a nearby business on Altama Avenue, he received a report at 1:06 a.m. of an actual fire at the pawn shop, he said. He was able to turn the vehicle around and get his crew to the scene in a matter of minutes, but heavy smoke was already billowing from the roof eaves with the glow of flames growing within, he said.

More from this section