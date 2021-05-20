Fire wreaked extensive damage at a home on McDowell Avenue off of Altama Avenue before dawn Wednesday, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Division Chief Wendel Knighten said.
The 3:38 a.m. fire at 153 McDowell Ave. likely started in the carport, but quickly spread to the main areas of the home. Fire damaged the home's kitchen and living room, and extended heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, Knighten said.
County firefighters responded with three fire trucks and a ladder truck.
"The whole carport, kitchen and living room were destroyed by fire," Knighten said. "There is heat and smoke damage all the way through and into the attic."