Pre-k spaces still open in Glynn County Schools
Prekindergarten spaces are still available in Glynn County Schools’ programs for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students will be served at FACES (Family and Children’s Educational Services), the Glynn County Schools’ prekindergarten center, or in selected elementary schools, which include Glyndale Elementary, Goodyear Elementary, C.B. Greer Elementary, Oglethorpe Point Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary, St. Simons Elementary and Sterling Elementary.
Prekindergarten is a full-day program that follows the regular school calendar.
Parents and guardians can register their students at the FACES office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, to place their child on the waiting list.
Prekindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019, to qualify.
To register a child for pre-k, parents or guardians are asked to bring a certified birth certificate, the student’s social security card, proof of residency, the parent’s photo ID, custody documents if applicable and specific immunization and screening forms.
The FACES office is located at 1900 Lee Street in Brunswick.
For more information, please visit glynn.k12.ga.us.