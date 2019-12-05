City commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a $6,000 pre-construction services contract for the Oglethorpe Conference Center with Elkins Construction.
Prior to the vote Wednesday night, commissioners held a two-hour public workshop earlier in the day to discuss the issue.
The vote did not resolve the debate over the size of the facility, which was one of the main issues discussed at the workshop.
The projected cost of the 20,000-square-foot facility quickly became a source of discussion among commissioners after officials with Elkins Construction told commissioners that the cost to build the center as proposed would cost $8.1 million.
Scott Parker, an Elkins representative, told city officials they needed to separate “wants from needs” if they want to trim costs to build the center.
“They’re not matching. The plans need to be modified,” Parker said.
The bad news is a redesign will cost $179,000, city officials were told.
Part of the study will include comparative shopping for the best design for air conditioning systems and to negotiate a price.
Patrick Shay, the building architect, explained ways to cut the size and cost using a color-coded chart that showed areas of the center that would generate revenue versus areas that cost money to maintain.
Shay said the original design under consideration is actually much larger than 20,000 square feet. The center actually encompasses 26,754 square feet including a 22,000-square-foot center, as well as porches, canopies and a 60-foot tower.
There are other ways to trim the cost including eliminating all but 350 square feet of administrative space, Shay said. But LaRon Bennett, chairman of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency, argued the additional space was needed for staff.
Commissioner Julie Martin agreed with Shay, saying the amount of administrative space was larger that necessary.
“If you reduce square footage, you’re going in the right direction,” she said. “Why do we need a 22,000-square-foot facility?”
Commissioner Johnny Cason said city officials “don’t have a magic wand to make the price go down.”
Cason said commissioners need to have consensus, not indecision, about the direction the city should go with the center.
Shay suggested a smaller center, 17,407-square-feet in size, that would enable the city to host events with seated crowds of 450 people. He said that size would fill a niche in the region.
“I think this design would be in the hunt at this cost level,” Shay said.
The cost estimate will not include furniture, but it would be ready for the newest technology offered.
Martin asked if it was possible to the get an “all-in estimate” that would include everything. Shay said “it can happen.”
Martin also said parking has to be a consideration when the hotel and convention center are built. Shay said industry recommendations are for 75 parking spaces for every 100 rooms available.
Shay expressed confidence that a convention center would be a success.
“It will drive a lot of money into the private sector,” he said.
During the workshop, Cason asked where the hotelier was, since changes to the project would affect that part of the project.
Mayor pro tem Vincent Williams said there was nothing on the agenda about the hotelier and cut off the discussion.
“I asked a question and got no answer,” Cason said. “We can’t make an informed decision if we don’t have everyone in place. It we’re going to have a hotel here, why aren’t they at the meeting?”
A change order with the new design within the city’s $5.8 million budget should be completed by the end of January, Elkins officials said.
After the commission’s vote, Mayor Cornell Harvey expressed relief in the effort to build as convention center.
“I’m glad we’ve gotten this far,” he said.