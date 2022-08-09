Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.
The Rev. Dewayne Cope of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church told the small group gathered on and in front of the steps at St. Mark’s Episcopal it was a time to keep watch and pray.
“We’re going to pray together, we’re going to sing together and we’re going to bless each other,’’ he said.
He quoted scripture that said “we are to be dressed and ready with your lamps burning.”
“On Feb. 23, 2020, a young man named Ahmaud Arbery was killed, and it lit a light in this community,’’ Cope said.
Prayer and the presence of a coalition of clergy have been a constant throughout the process, including the conviction in Glynn County Superior Court last year of the three men in Arbery’s death — retired district attorney investigator Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
After their convictions last winter all were sentenced to life in state prison with only Bryan ever being eligible for parole.
There was clergy on the Glynn County Courthouse grounds every day of the trial and there were prayer sessions there, some large and some just prayer circles with Arbery’s family, usually his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones.
The community has shown the world that different faiths can come together, he said.
The Rev. Drew Thompson of Union City Church asked those who attended to call out topics for prayer. Some prayed themselves and Thompson prayed on some of the requested topics. Deacon Rita Spalding of St. Mark’s prayed for peace, Thompson prayed for forgiveness and a man in the audience asked for compassion.
Thompson also prayed for an increase in deep and abiding love for each other and not just a shallow affection.
He also thanked God that they had gathered to pray.
“I don’t thank You for why we gathered,’’ he said. He called Arbery’s murder a “blight on our community, a tragedy and a horror.”
Rabbi Rachael Bregman of nearby Temple Beth Tefilloh said the prayer session was not the last step.
“It’s a piece in the middle that gets a lot of attention,’’ she said.
She said there should be a time when nobody is afraid to run in any community, as Arbery was when he was shot to death as he and Travis McMichaels struggled over a shotgun in the McMichaels and Bryan’s neighborhood, and that people should not be afraid to go places where they don’t live.
Before leading the small assembly in a song, Bregman called for unity.
“Three is no us and them. There is only us and us,’’ she said.