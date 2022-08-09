Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.

The Rev. Dewayne Cope of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church told the small group gathered on and in front of the steps at St. Mark’s Episcopal it was a time to keep watch and pray.

More from this section

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.