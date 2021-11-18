An hour before court opened Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death, about 30 pastors stood on the Glynn County Courthouse steps to lead a prayer vigil before 100 people.
The 8 a.m. prayer rally came in the wake of defense remarks in the case that drew denunciations of racism and a call for Black pastors to rally Thursday at the courthouse.
The faith leaders led prayers for unity, forgiveness and reconciliation and asked listeners to pray for the Arbery family and those of the men on trial on murder charges.
“We’re coming to pray, rejoice, ask and yield,” the Rev. Dewayne Cope of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church said in opening the service.
In the first full week of the trial, defense lawyer Kevin Gough noted that pastor Al Sharpton was in the courtroom audience. He asserted to the court the high profile civil rights leader could influence the jury, adding, “we don’t need any more Black preachers” in court.
Rabbi Rachael Bregman led the assembly in singing “Sanctuary,” a chorus sung in many churches.
“We are the sanctuary,’’ Bregman said. “This place is the sanctuary with us being here together today.”
The Very Rev. Tom Purdy, rector of Christ Church Frederica, called out to the “God of justice,’’ and asked forgiveness for the way “we’ve” treated our neighbors.
There are many who want the events of Feb. 23 of last year undone, he said of the day Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death south of Brunswick in Satilla Shores, but hope remains.
“Let us begin anew,” he said, “Let us love all God’s children, living God’s kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven.”
The Rev. Abra Lattany-Reed, pastor of Harper’s Chapel United Methodist Church, opened her big Bible and read from it and prayed.
“In the midst of pain, heartache and despair, God is still here,” she said.
And she prayed, thanking God for the “peace that has come.”
The assembly was made up of people of various races and walks of life and they responded strongly when Drew Thompson, pastor of Union City Church, asked them to call out matters they should pray for. They called out for truth, justice, peace, mercy, understanding, humility and healing, among other things.
As each request was called Thompson repeated it and reached toward Heaven, saying, “Lord, hear our prayer.”
The closing prayer was led by the Rev. Craig Campbell of St. Zion Baptist, the church where the late pastor Julius Caesar Hope helped lead the movement to desegregate Brunswick and Glynn County schools and businesses in the early 1970s.
As Campbell prayed, the Rev. Mark Baker, pastor of the international ministry Greater Works, stood tall among the pastors, embracing Bregman with his right arm and Thompson with his left.
At one point in the service, the crowd was instructed to greet each other, especially someone they didn’t know, and Bregman later asked them to face someone near them and give a blessing that she recited.
Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn called the meeting very powerful, and Commissioner Walter Rafolski said he thought the gathering was really important.
“I just like to see people coming together and people truly caring about each other. This was a horrible thing that happened,’’ he said of the slaying.
Moments after the meeting closed, Gough walked from his car, through the remaining crowd and into the courthouse.
There will likely be a far larger crowd Thursday after Sharpton called on preachers to join him at the courthouse. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who already has been in court several times, said he would remain through the trial and beyond.
Sharpton’s office said Tuesday that Martin Luther King III would attend.
Baker, lawyer Ben Hartman and others have arranged a welcome that included breakfast and a meal at the noon break for anyone who wants to come. The luncheon will be under a tent across Reynolds Street from the courthouse.
Hartman said he liked what he has seen thus far and hopes it gives those watching Glynn County a more accurate picture of the county.
“I think it was pretty special. It makes you proud to live here,’’ he said. “I think this is representative of who we are, which makes us blessed to live here.”