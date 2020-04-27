Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

Dr. Sage Campione, chiropractor and integrative practitioner, is the owner of Concierge Wellness Care, on St. Simons Island. She provides a variety of alternatives to traditional medicine, including a full range of holistic health services.
Even in this time of social distancing, Campione said patients can still receive care.
Campione said that her practice is “essential.”
“We are open; we are here to serve the public,” she said, adding that telehealth appointments are available for patients who need nutritional consultations rather than hands-on care.
Did you know …
“Chiropractic care increases immune function 200 percent, studies reveal,” she said.
Services and treatments offered at Concierge Wellness Care include wellness and integrative medicine, chiropractic care, holistic health, nutrition, immune system building, autoimmune disorders, weight loss, pain management, hormone balance and supplement advisement.
Campione also offers genetic consulting. She is one of the most sought-after practitioners for genetic counseling.
“Half of my patients are remote, and come to me for genetic analysis and epigenome consulting,” she said.
A patient can give Campione access to their 23andMe or Ancenstry.com information, and she can help them decipher what their genetic profile means for health issues, beginning with the following questions.
• Could the health issue have been prevented?
• What other medical issues could you prevent?
• How do you leverage your gene makeup to live a quality life?
• Can you affect your grandchildren or great-grandchildren genetically?
“This consult takes about one to two hours, and these questions are answered,” she said, adding that the objective of her practice is to educate and advocate. “I want people to use us as a resource, and learn to trust their bodies again.”
Those questions are important, she said, because people wonder if they could fight off an illness, and to encourage them to ignoring symptoms.
The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, has given people a unique opportunity to take advantage of some downtime.
“My hope is that this has created a paradigm shift and raises the consciousness of everyone,” she said.
Campione relocated from Tampa, Fla., to St. Simons Island at the end of 2015, but has been in practice for 26 years. She recently joined forces with Dr. Mark Brinson, a doctor of acupuncture, to offer expanded treatment options to their patients.
“We’ve been teamed up together for over a year to help our community, naturally,” she said.
They offer lab testing, hormone and adrenals, Gut integrity, SIBO, genetics, cellular nutrition, cardio/omega 3 and 6 testing, Chiropractic care, MLS laser care, acupuncture, herbal pharmacy and nutrition consulting.
Concierge Wellness Care wants prospective patients to know they come first.
“We are thorough in the care you receive.”
“We are personal, we care; you are special to us,” Campione said.