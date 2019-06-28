Note to one lucky lottery player: If you still have not checked the numbers from that Georgia Powerball ticket you bought Wednesday at the Parkers at 5411 U.S. Highway 341, now would be a good time.
The key numbers are 1, 5, 16 and 22. These four numbers and the day’s Powerball number of 24 added up to a $50,000 payoff during Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the above- mentioned Parker’s convenience store located at U.S. 341 and Crispen Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, according to the folks at Georgia Lottery.
The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 1, 5, 16, 24 and 54; the ticket sold at the local Parker’s was the only one in the state to match the first four numbers with the night’s Powerball number, according to Georgia Lottery. As of Thursday afternoon, the winner still had not come forward to claim the $50,000 prize.
And it was still a mystery to Tammy Fullmore and Tara Hardy when The News inquired about the winning ticket Thursday afternoon at the Parker’s store. “Really?” said Fullmore, the store manager.
“Did you hear that?” she said, turning to Hardy, who stood behind the cash register. “We sold the winning Powerball ticket last night.”
“Wow,” said Hardy. “That’s pretty good.”
“That’s pretty awesome is what it is,” added Fullmore.
The store has had a few nice payoffs in the past, including a $25,000 scratch off winner late last December, Fullmore said. But nothing like Wednesday’s winner. Hardy and Fullmore hope the winner is someone local, someone they see on a regular basis.
“That would be nice,” Fullmore said. “Most of our lottery players are regulars, so we know most of them. We’ll probably hear from them, unless they go into hiding.”
Then Fullmore called store owner Patrick Parker with the news. “We’ve had a lot of winners at that store, but not any winners that big,” he said. “Congratulations to the winner.”
About that time Thursday, a lady walked into the store with a big smile on her face. No, it was not her. But she and her husband had just cashed in on a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1,000 that they had purchased at the store. She just wanted to thank Tara for selling it.
“We play here a lot,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “We never play the Powerball though. But we’ve had pretty good luck.”
The winner still has 178 days to claim the prize. So if that Powerball ticket you bought Wednesday at the Parker’s at 5411 U.S. 341 is still in your wallet or purse, now would be a good time to check it.