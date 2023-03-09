Brunswick Housing Authority staffers are bristling under the scrutiny of appointed members of the authority’s board, saying at a recent meeting that they’re getting unnecessarily involved in day-to-day affairs.
Board member Pamela Bailey said at a Wednesday meeting of the BHA Board that any friction between board members and staff are the result of significant internal changes. But Kim Ogden, BHA housing director, said the friction is being caused by a “power struggle” between board members and their staff.
The BHA has been the subject of much scrutiny itself recently from local and federal authorities. Based on allegations in a report from the Housing and Urban Development Department, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson removed former BHA Chairman William Kitts from office this month.
As mayor, Johnson has the power to appoint and remove all five members of the housing board. A past mayor appointed Kitts.
The removal came following a contentious four-and-a-half-hour hearing last week in which Johnson questioned Kitts and BHA Interim Executive Director William Baker about the HUD report. It alleges misuse of funds in several areas of the authority. Johnson also questioned Kitts about sexual harassment allegations made against him by a BHA employee.
Kitts and Baker denied all claims in the HUD report at the hearing, calling the contents “lies” and suggesting that Johnson prompted HUD to initiate an investigation in an attempt at retribution against Kitts for not cooperating in his political goals.
In the report, however, HUD investigators say the BHA’s failure to file important Section 8 paperwork is what necessitated the investigation.
In Kitts’ place, Johnson appointed Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker to the BHA board. Booker is also the executive director of Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, which helps low-income homeowners with home repairs and upgrades.
Baker announced his resignation at the board meeting on Wednesday, effective April 7.
That announcement was not good news to some staffers. Ogden said Baker has made the upper administration of the BHA much more transparent, empowering staff to do their jobs more effectively. Multiple members of the authority’s staff accused board members of trying to meddle in their day-to-day jobs.
Ogden accused Bailey of engaging in a power struggle and using public housing residents to do so. Bailey admitted to asking residents to bring their concerns about long wait times for maintenance requests directly to the board. The proper procedure would have been to direct the resident to their site manager.
Bailey said she didn’t make the request to make anyone look bad but to bring attention to an important issue for residents.
The core issue, Ogden said, is that Bailey’s actions undermined residents’ faith in maintenance staff and hurt efforts by BHA to establish a positive relationship with residents.
Maintenance staff members need support more than most, she said.
During the meeting, Bailey and Booker — whose first meeting was Wednesday — interrogated Ogden, Baker and Maintenance Director Edward Williams about moving-out fees charged to residents. Maintenance workers are some of the most loyal and hardworking, Ogden said. They have to clean out apartments when residents leave, which can take hours. In some cases, residents simply abandon their units. The eviction process takes a month or more before the units can be cleaned.
It’s not unusual to find spoiled food or worse, Ogden continued.
Interrogating them about minor fees was not a good way to show appreciation, she said.
Bailey also accused maintenance workers of entering apartments without warning and charging residents for cleaning up trash in front of their homes. Booker said it’s entirely possible that trash could have been blown by the wind from somewhere else.
Claims that maintenance workers enter apartments without warning aren’t true, Ogden said. She said she looked into the complaint Bailey referenced at the meeting and found it to be without merit.
Baker took some blame for the trash charge, saying it was an attempt to change the culture and teach some personal responsibility to residents. Booker said picking up trash should be part of the maintenance crew’s job but could be passed off to resident councils when more are established.
All of the discussion was out of line as far as Akem Washington, assistant IT director, was concerned. When board members questioned Williams about why they hadn’t received information sooner on a bid to repair fire damage at Mercer Altama Apartments, Washington said that he personally had provided the documents 10 days prior.
He didn’t like that board members were requesting information but not reading it and then taking issue with staff because of it.
Bailey said board members “have a life,” and “get a lot of paperwork.”
He also said it wasn’t the responsibility of the board to get involved in the day-to-day operation of the authority, that it was the purview of the executive director.
“I don’t think you know your place,” Booker responded before Baker interrupted him on the grounds that he was disrespecting staffers.
Several members of the Brooklyn Homes Resident Council and newly formed resident advisory board said Bailey tried to keep residents from attending Kitts’ hearing last week on the penalty of “banning” the council.
Myaisha Hosley, speaking on behalf of Brooklyn Homes council member Denise Hayes, said that without Baker and Kitts, the board is working to keep residents in the dark.
Hayes was the one directly warned about attending the hearing, but Hosley said she personally heard the “threat.”
Bailey denied the claims, saying she was a “champion for residents” and had been since her appointment. She and Kitts worked to create the resident councils in the first place.
Rather than threatening her, Bailey said she told Hayes that it would look bad for her to go to the hearing and protest against the place where she lived.
“I know you did that, I know that,” said Hosley, referring to Bailey’s “threats” against Hayes.
Near the end of the meeting, Brunswick resident Zack Lyde spoke during a public comment period. Lyde is not a public housing resident but said he has been an advocate for residents.
He also defended Baker, saying HUD — specifically the administration of Region 4, which governs much of the Southeast U.S. — is trying to cover up for allowing the degradation of public housing conditions under its watch. Rather than take responsibility, the federal administration is passing the buck to Baker, who has been executive director only eight months, Lyde said.
Baker has not attempted to hide the condition of some public housing units. He told The News in a December interview that around three dozen apartments were in an “unlivable” state.
Lyde said Baker was making good headway on correcting issues.
Speaking with The News after the meeting, Booker said further staff changes are likely coming but was not prepared to say more.
“You’ll have to wait on hearing about that,” Booker said. “There are some other major changes. Obviously, there’s still some cultural issues with the staff that were evident by some of the comments that were made.”
Overall, he felt good about the authority’s future, he said.
“I think that the housing authority is in a good position for real change,” Booker said. “Right now, when change is coming after so long, you’re going to have growing pains. That’s where we are right now. We will follow up in the best interest of all of our families and the community.”