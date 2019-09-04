A large Georgia Power Company crew is already on standby in the Golden Isles, ready to work on repairing any power outages that may occur today as Hurricane Dorian nears and weather intensifies, according company officials said.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian was north of Jacksonville and traveling north by northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
There are already scattered power outages in Glynn County, according to Georgia Power's outage map. Two outages are affecting more than 500 people in the vicinity of South Harrington and North Harrington Road on the north end of St. Simons Island.
There are also seven outages affecting about 60 customers in Brunswick and mainland Glynn County.
The power crews will work as long as weather conditions permit, he said. Another power company crew is likewise positioned in the Savannah area.
Additionally, Georgia Power line crews statewide were summed to pack for a mission of up to one week and be “ready to roll” as soon as Dorian passes. Staging areas along the coast already are set up to receive these crews. Neighboring power crews in Alabama and Mississippi also are on standby.
Georgia Power engineers, managers and other officials are being readied for any eventual outcome, the company said.
Georgia Power urges residents to take caution in and around downed power lines during and after the storm. Contact with live wires can be fatal. Keep an eye out for downed power lines and avoid contact with fallen trees, limbs and other debris that may be in contact with them. Avoid standing water and soaked ground in areas where downed lines may be presents. Do not touch chain link fences, which can transmit electricity from a downed line from a great distance.
Also, motorists are urged be aware of power crews and trucks on or near roadways. Give a lane’s width to a truck and crew parked beside the road, even if this means stopping to let oncoming traffic pass.
“Please don’t approach work areas or stop to talk to workers,” a Georgia Power release said. “This only delays tasks at hand and could put you in a dangerous situation.”
For more information, go to www.georgiapower.com/storm. Updates on power outages are available 24/7 at888-891-0938.