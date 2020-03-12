The owner and operators of a small farm on Blythe Island met with residents Tuesday in the hopes of hashing out issues with farm’s plan to sell its produce to other businesses.
Potlikker Farm has existed for a while, according to operators Sam and April McPherson and owner Zach Gowen, who also owns St. Simons Island restaurant Georgia Sea Grill.
Sam McPherson is also a chef at Georgia Sea Grill and told Mainland Planning Commissioners last month that he regularly uses vegetables grown on the farm as ingredients in his dishes.
Nearby Blythe Island residents turned out in large numbers to the same planning commission meeting in February to oppose a rezoning application that would allow Gowen and McPherson to sell produce to other businesses, hold private farm-to-table dinners and operate a farm stand on the property.
They cited many concerns, including increasing traffic, noise and other undesirable accessory nuisances they attributed to a farm.
In the end, Gowen asked the Glynn County Commission to put the application on hold temporarily.
Tuesday night, he said the whole plan may go back to the drawing board.
Sam McPherson said the team would take any criticisms they heard Tuesday night and work it into their plans before bringing it back to the county.
Looking at their options, he said there’s a wealth of directions they can take to reach the ends they want.
In their proposal to the MPC, Gowen asked for a rezoning from R-20 residential to forest agriculture. While he was willing to place a load of restrictions on some of the more undesirable uses of a forest agriculture-zoned property, residents were concerned the farm would transform into something much worse in someone else’s hands.
Rather than switching to that zone, McPherson said he’d since learned they can lay out exactly what they want the property used for, or seek a permit for some of the activities they wanted to conduct.
“Those are all things we did not know that nobody told us when we started to do this,” McPherson said.
Whatever happens, Gowen was confident in the farm’s future and optimistic he could reach a middle ground with residents.
“It will definitely make everybody happy,” Gowen said.