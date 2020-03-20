Wright Square’s new centerpiece could include two pieces of Brunswick history.
In particular, two marble columns the former owners claim used to reside in the old Oglethorpe Hotel — a downtown Brunswick landmark until it was demolished in 1959.
The columns were the subject of a recent Instagram post made by Paula Antczak, one of the owners of handcrafted furniture business Island Sea Designs.
The post made its way through the grapevine to Julie Martin, Brunswick City Commissioner and director of Signature Squares of Brunswick, who jumped at the possibility of preserving a bit of local history.
“I had been talking with some granite monument architects and Elberton to come up with a centerpiece for Wright Square, and then I found out about these,” Martin said.
Conveniently, it was around this time that she heard about two columns that may have been part of the old hotel.
On Thursday, Signature Squares retrieved the columns from the old Dixie Paint building on U.S. 341.
Antczak and Hondo Ritchie, also with Island Sea Designs, said they found the pillars in the front yard of a house further down U.S. 341.
Ritchie said the two columns are what remain of four that can be seen in the 1955 drama film “The View from Pompey’s Head,” scenes from which were filmed in the Oglethorpe.
“Where the other two went, who knows,” Ritchie said.
Martin said she wants help from the public to verify the claim and encouraged anyone who may have photos or some other proof to contact her at julie@signaturesquares.org.
Regardless, she’s already got a plan for the pillars that includes a shallow pool and landscaping in the middle of Wright Square, located at the corner of George and Egmont streets in the city.
Soon, Signature Squares will start looking for donations to cover the cost of purchasing the pillars. For more information, contact Martin.
This could be the second piece of Brunswick’s architectural heritage to find its way into one of the city’s squares, Martin said, after some column caps and bases and flagstones from the facade of the former National Bank of Brunswick building were used to decorate Machen Square on Newcastle Street.
“It’s been great treasure hunting,” Martin said. “Especially when something somebody found in somebody’s yard turns out to be a piece of history.”
“I’m excited to be able to bring them home.”