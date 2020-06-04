First Friday will happen as planned this week, but protesters expected in town for the Ahmaud Arbery hearing make it a fluid situation.
Officials at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting said they still supported holding First Friday as scheduled June 5, but they are also closely monitoring the situation and there is potential the event will have to be canceled.
“There is nothing to show to cancel First Friday. Right now, we’ll be proceeding with this,” said Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said the FBI has already told city officials to expect outside agitators to show up for Thursday’s hearing.
“They do not care about the jurisdictional boundaries with the county,” she said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said the city has been unfairly criticized even though the shooting death happened outside city limits, and the city played no role in the investigation.
“We’re hoping for the best and praying for the best,” he said. “We need to be prepared.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams said the city needs to be alert and prepared.
“First Fridays are a big boost to downtown merchants,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings and be prepared.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey predicted Thursday “will be a tense day for us."
“They’re going to march somewhere in Brunswick,” he said. “We need to make sure things don’t get out of hand. They are blaming the city of Brunswick. They are blaming the mayor.”
Harvey said some callers have urged the city to enact laws the city has no authority to approve, such as hate crime laws that can only be passed by the state legislature.
“We take ownership of what the city can do,” he said. “We want the safety of all citizens in Brunswick.”
Earlier in the meeting, Hill told commissioners the canceled July 4 fireworks display has been rescheduled over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 6. There are concerns about the volume of people who may show up for the event.
City officials also approved a proposed mutual aid agreement with the Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement would enable local law enforcement agencies to respond to local emergencies outside their jurisdictions. There would be no compensation for services. Glynn County commissioners are expected to approve the agreement the next time they meet.
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the city to make budget cuts across the board, said city manager Regina McDuffie. The $15.6 million budget is 34 percent lower than the current budget. But she explained there were some budget items that the city won’t have to fund this year.
The city also took a hit from a new state law that led to a five percent decrease in motor vehicle taxes. The county and board of education were the beneficiaries of the new formula created by the state to divide the funds.
A 6.4 percent decrease in sales tax revenue over the past year cost the city an estimated $1 million, McDuffie said.
The proposed budget includes a $750,000 withdrawal from the city’s fund balance that it may or may not need.
“We’re hoping the economy recovers faster than expected,” she said. “We felt like these cuts were fair.”
In other business:
• City officials deferred a decision that would allow Gallagher Marine Systems to lease dock space at Liberty Ship Park. They have offered a counterproposal that would increase the monthly rent the company would have to pay. City attorney Brian Corry said he is waiting for a response from the company.
• City engineer Garrow Alberson said the first phase of the L Street improvements will be done sometime next week when the final coat of asphalt is laid, the road is striped and signs are erected. Work has already begun on the next phase, he said.
• City officials approved a Department of Transportation supplemental agreement that will enable the city to get its planned bus service running. The good news is the city is not required to pay matching funds and a consultant will help the city determine the number of buses, routes and all the other details to get the service running.
• A recreational land use agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer to make improvements at Howard Coffin Park was tabled until the June 17 meeting to finalize an agreement to rehab a soccer field, relocate another and build a mini-pitch soccer field.