Cindy Zangla hasn’t been able to sit in the same room with two elderly family members since March.
Instead, like many whose loved ones live in senior care centers, she’s only been able to speak with them over the phone or through a window.
“Neither one of them, their hearing is not good,” said Zangla, whose grandmother and mother-in-law live in the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Center. “My mother-in-law suffers from dementia. And the decline in her from March to now has been astounding. She was used to having visitors every day.”
It’s heartbreaking, Zangla said, to know that residents in senior living centers are isolated from their friends and family because of COVID-19. Most hospital patients are also having to go through treatments alone because of visitor restrictions.
COVID-19 has forced many into isolation at a time when they need loved ones more than ever as communities grapple with the anxieties and challenges of the pandemic.
A new project organized by the local nonprofit FaithWorks aims to create a way for community members to share love and positivity. The “Postcards for Patients” initiative launched this week and invites anyone in the community to participate.
FaithWorks encourages individuals, groups, schools, churches and others to take part by creating postcards that will be sent to patients at the local hospital and residents of the Senior Care Center and Nunnally House.
These postcards can be letters to the patients, artwork, inspiring words or Bible verses, poems or any other form of positive message.
“Imagine if that was you — how would it brighten your day?” said Honey Sparre, director of homeless ministries at FaithWorks and one of the project’s organizers. “A single word from a child, a single poem, a single Bible verse.”
Zangla, school administrator at Heritage Christian Academy in Brunswick, was quick to volunteer to participate in the project. She asked teachers at Heritage this week to begin setting aside class time for their students to make postcards.
“They’re excited,” she said. “We do something similar every year at Christmas when we partner with Christian Renewal Church, who goes into the local jail, and our students create Christmas cards every year for inmates.”
The school teaches compassion to its students all year, Zangla said, through various mission projects and community service opportunities.
The “Postcards for Patients” initiative is another chance for them to learn about empathy.
“It may seem very small and insignificant, but it’s not,” Zangla said. “It’s the little things that can grow into the bigger acts of kindness.”
Many have worried about the COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital, some of whom are enduring harrowing experiences in isolation because their families cannot be there. Some have also died without having a final chance to be with loved ones.
“We’ve had relatives and friends that have had people in the hospital during COVID, and you can’t go,” Zangla said. “You can’t advocate for them. There’s nothing you can do. You just have to sit at home and pray.”
Sparre hopes these postcards will offer a light in the midst of a dark experience.
“This is just a way to know that you’re also being thought about and you’re not alone,” she said.
Carolyn Johnson, director of operations and volunteer ministries for FaithWorks, said she’s seen the community come together time and again to help one another through hard times. That generosity is especially needed now, she said.
“It’s a well known fact that isolation can cause depression, and that’s been a major issue with COVID,” she said. “So this is something the community can do to try to help people make it through this and feel better and know that they’re loved and someone’s praying for them.”
The postcards should not be placed in envelopes, and they’ll be quarantined and sanitized before being distributed.
Drop-off locations in Brunswick are Sparrow’s Nest, First United Methodist Church and any main entrance at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick.
On St. Simons, Sweet Mama’s will serve as a drop-off location as well.
Anyone with questions can call 912-261-8512.