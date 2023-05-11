Brunswick postal workers deliver mail rain or shine, and for the 31st year, they will also be delivering food to the hungry in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

“What we’ve done over the last 31 years here, we’ve collected nonperishable items from mailboxes on the second Saturday in May,” said Michael Robinson, a retired letter carrier and one of the drive’s organizers. “That’s the day before Mother’s Day.”

