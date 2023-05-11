Brunswick postal workers deliver mail rain or shine, and for the 31st year, they will also be delivering food to the hungry in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
“What we’ve done over the last 31 years here, we’ve collected nonperishable items from mailboxes on the second Saturday in May,” said Michael Robinson, a retired letter carrier and one of the drive’s organizers. “That’s the day before Mother’s Day.”
The object is simple: collect up canned goods, put it all in a bag and leave it by the mailbox or on the front porch Friday night or early Saturday morning.
“Leave the food out by the mailbox, and the carriers will come and pick it up Saturday as they are delivering their routes,” Robinson said. “That gives the community a chance to help stamp out hunger.”
From there, the food goes back to the Brunswick Post Office and gets distributed to local food pantries, Robinson said. It’s a major selling point that all the food stays local, he explained. It goes to charities Feed My Sheep, Safe Harbor, Sparrow’s Nest, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Salvation Army and various churches, among others. Robinson was a letter carrier for over 30 years before he retired. He ran the food drive for 25 years and continues to help out now that he’s got more free time than the current coordinator and Brunswick letter carrier, Devon Ranaldson.
“It’s everybody together helping out their communities in a way that touches everybody, which is food,” said Ranaldson. “Being right here, Brunswick-Glynn County, it’s great motivation to get people to help each other out in a way we can all relate to.”
For monetary donations, make a check out to NALC Branch 313 for the food drive, and the local post office will donate it to one of the organization to which it distributes food.
“People love to give. When they hear about it, they’re letting us know they’re going to put food out,” Ranaldson said. “I’m personally glad I’m able to help by heading the food drive this year. There were times in the past my family and I needed to go to food banks. The Lord has blessed us to where we’re able to donate to the food drives. It’s a way to give back.”
In his decades of being involved in the food drive, Robinson said he’s been there every step of the way as it developed into the largest one-day food drive in the world.
“Over the years’ on average, we’ve collected over 60,000 pounds of food,” Robinson said. “Last year and during COVID it was a little bit lower, but that’s the average that we’ve donated to local charities.”
Nationally, the food drive has surpassed over a billion pounds of food collected for charities, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers. For more information, visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.