Sticky figures have earned a Postal Service supervisor a brief stay in the pokey.
Howard Kerns, 53, of Dearing, Ga., was sentenced to two months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the felony charge of theft of mail matter by a postal employee, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
Kerns also was terminated from the U.S. Postal Service.
“The integrity of our U.S. Mail is dependent on the honesty of postal employees,” Estes said. “Howard Kerns is the rare exception of workers who fail that test and is being held accountable for that failure.”
Kerns was working in the Brunswick post office when a delivery arrived in August 2020 with a package suspected of containing marijuana, according to court documents. Postal workers put the package on a shelf in the postmaster’s office to await examination by a postal inspector from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Postal management later discovered the package had been opened and resealed, with the contents removed and reported to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General for further investigation.
After questioning, Kerns admitted stealing the package’s contents.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.