Sticky figures have earned a Postal Service supervisor a brief stay in the pokey.

Howard Kerns, 53, of Dearing, Ga., was sentenced to two months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the felony charge of theft of mail matter by a postal employee, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

Kerns also was terminated from the U.S. Postal Service.

“The integrity of our U.S. Mail is dependent on the honesty of postal employees,” Estes said. “Howard Kerns is the rare exception of workers who fail that test and is being held accountable for that failure.”

Kerns was working in the Brunswick post office when a delivery arrived in August 2020 with a package suspected of containing marijuana, according to court documents. Postal workers put the package on a shelf in the postmaster’s office to await examination by a postal inspector from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Postal management later discovered the package had been opened and resealed, with the contents removed and reported to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General for further investigation.

After questioning, Kerns admitted stealing the package’s contents.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

More from this section

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

With the tugboat Kurt Crosby pushing and the Crosby Star pulling, a dry dock barge carrying the last big chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray slid past a crowd gathered early Monday afternoon at the end of the St. Simons Pier.

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…

+5
Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…