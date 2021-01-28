There were concerns the positive momentum in the downtown Brunswick business community would be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But those who invested in the commercial buildings with plans to convert the second floors to living space are continuing the work with plans to rent or sell loft space by the end of 2021.
Stephen Prince, owner of the old Ford dealership building on Newcastle Street, said the construction of 10 apartments on the upper floor should be completed and ready for occupancy in six to eight months.
“One of the most positive aspects is it will really appeal to the right demographics,” Prince said.
The likely occupants will be young people in their 20s and 30s who want to live downtown where shops, restaurants and activities are within walking distance or a short bicycle ride away.
Other plans for the building include a restaurant near the building and a donut and coffee shop at the front.
Jay Jenkins, owner of the Parker Kaufman building, said he has already rented two apartments on the second floor that were recently completed. Work on a third apartment is nearly done, but Kaufman said the other three units won’t be completed until next year.
“I didn’t have any trouble at all renting spaces,” he said. “I’m sure there is a demand for downtown living.”
Jenkins said he has also found commercial tenants for the first floor of the building, but he has one 2,200-square-foot commercial space waiting for occupancy. Jenkins said the space, with the original light fixtures and terrazzo floors from 1910, would make an ideal location for a restaurant.
Jenkins said he was uncertain how the pandemic would affect downtown Brunswick, but he is confident the momentum is beginning to build again.
“Once the momentum is recognized, someone will pick up the opportunity,” he said.
Prince also owns the old SunTrust Bank building on Gloucester Street, where he has similar plans for commercial space on the bottom floor and residential units on the second floor.
“I’m slow walking the SunTrust building until we get the Ford building done,” he said.
Prince said he is talking with city officials about using the middle portion of the bank building parking lot for a municipal parking garage.
Mathew Hill, director of the Downtown Development Authority, said all the planned developments downtown will attract new businesses and help meet the growing demand for more residential space in the commercial district.
“The pandemic may have slowed things down, but there is still confidence in downtown Brunswick,” Hill said. “We’ve had a hiccup because of the pandemic.”