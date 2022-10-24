Billions of dollars and thousands of jobs are at stake in Georgia if the federal government expands the North Atlantic Whale Strike Reduction Rule in its current form, the head of the Georgia Ports Authority warns.
That’s not all, GPA Executive Direction Griff Lynch notes in a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo. There is also human safety to consider when ordering ocean-going cargo ships and harbor pilot boats to cap speed at 10 knots for close to half the year annually,
Ten knots is roughly the same as 11.5 mph.
“We believe NOAA is overlooking several critical factors as it seeks to implement harmful changes to the rule,” Lynch wrote. “The proposed rule raises considerable life and safety concerns, and would cause further interruptions to an already strained supply chain. If implemented in its current form, this rule will exacerbate congestion at American ports — resulting in detrimental effects on the nation’s economy.”
The National Marine Fisheries Service, which is proposing the amendment, contends the expanded rule is necessary to reduce the chance of vessels colliding with right whales along the Atlantic Coast. A branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which falls under the Secretary of Commerce, the NMFS estimates there are fewer than 350 right whales left.
Because Georgia’s offshore is a calving ground for right whales, ships would have to comply with the mandate from Nov. 1 to April 15.
Certain exemptions should be considered, Lynch advocates in his letter.
“We would request that NOAA consider an adjustment of the proposed rule — excluding Federal Navigation Channels and pilot boarding areas as well as exempting pilot vessels from these speed restriction zones,” Lynch wrote. “This modest alteration removes less than 1% of the total area covered by NOAA’s proposed rule while protecting the safe, efficient movement of imports and exports through East Coast ports.”
Lynch acknowledges that cargo ships already must adhere to the federally imposed speed limit but cautions against changes. What NMFS is proposing now will deliver a painful economic punch to the Peach State, he points out in the letter.
“NOAA’s economic impact assessment for the newly proposed rule does not consider any additional negative impacts to ocean going vessels because they are already regulated under the existing rule,” Lynch wrote. “The changes in deviation reporting and enforcement proposed under this rule, however, greatly alter the enforcement and oversight of necessary deviations, thereby greatly expanding the impacts on ocean-going vessels.”
Lynch enumerates some of the impacts in his letter to Raimondo.
“The negative economic impact of this proposed rule equates to the loss of an estimated 1,283 diverted cargo ships destined for Georgia port facilities,” Lynch wrote. “Amongst the other cargoes, these diverted cargo ships would include up to 3.1 million TEUs, equating to an estimated $3.8 billion in revenue for Georgia businesses, 26,820 Georgia jobs, $1.3 billion in personal income and $1.85 billion in GDP — far surpassing the total negative impacts assumed by the 2022 Draft Regulatory Impact Review and Initial Regulatory Flexibility Analysis of this proposed rule for the entire East Coast.”
As for harbor pilots, there is a reason they need to be able to adjust speed, Lynch explains.
“Local pilots must consider hydropogical and many meteorological factors and many other factors for safe navigation,” Lynch wrote. “These considerations greatly affect maneuverability and steering controls – particularly at slower speeds for larger vessels when transiting our nation’s harbors.”
Lynch’s letter is dated Sept. 29.
“The NOAA proposed speed restrictions will lead to reduced service capacity and ship delays along the entire Eastern seaboard,” Lynch wrote. “Without speed as an effective tool to overcome navigational influences, ocean-going cargo vessels will be unable to safety traverse our nation’s harbors. This will likely result in temporary port closures and significant congestion outside the affected harbors.”
Georgia’s entire congressional delegation — both senators and all 14 House members — support the contentions outlined by Lynch and have co-signed a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce asking for the exemptions requested by Lynn. They also are seeking a conversation with Raimondo.
NOAA recently extended the public comment period on the expanded regulation by one month, moving it to the end of October.
Thousands of comments have been submitted from both proponents and opponents of the rule.
Among those favoring expansion of the regulation is the Georgia Conservancy, which noted to NOAA that mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the surface of the water.
Charles H. McMillan, commenting on the new rules on behalf of the conservancy, said the rule is necessary.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” McMillan commented.. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
Comments on the rule can be found and made at: //www.regulations.gov. Enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0022.