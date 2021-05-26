An investment the Georgia Ports Authority made in Glynn County in 1962 is continuing to pay off.
That’s the year it paid $1.2 million for Colonel’s Island, today the second busiest port in the U.S. for total Roll-on/Roll-off cargo and second busiest for Ro/Ro imports in the United States.
In a world still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto-port experienced another robust month in April, according to the state ports authority. Cargo crossing the Roll-on/Rolloff docks increased by 50 percent — or by 21,200 units — during the period.
All totaled, 63,440 units of cars, trucks and heavy agricultural and construction machinery were processed through the Colonel’s Island Terminal in April.
The number raises the total number of units handled at the Brunswick auto-port for the fiscal year to 570,260 units following consecutive monthly increases since January. That reflects a 10 percent jump over the previous fiscal year, or an increase of 52,000 vehicles.
Colonel’s Island features three Ro/Ro berths. A fourth berth, recently permitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be constructed.
Mercedes, Land Rover, Jaguar, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota are among the vehicles handled on Colonel’s Island.
Other major players in the car trade are the ports of New York, New Jersey and Baltimore.
Colonel’s Island wasn’t the only deepwater port facility receiving a glowing report. The Port of Savannah also saw another major spurt in tonnage. In April facilities handled 466,633 TEUs, an increase of 38 percent, or 128,700 TEUs, over the same month in 2020.
GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said it was the port’s second busiest month on record.
“Demand for products and services both domestically and abroad is driving significant gains in Georgia’s cargo volumes. The supply chain continues to experience unprecedented increases due to the reopening of the local, regional and national economies,” Lynch said.
The Georgia Ports Authority released the new tonnage figures when announcing the appointment of its slate of board officers for the upcoming fiscal year. Joel Wooten, an eight-year member of the board, will serve as chair. Kent Fountain will serve as vice chair and Alec Poitevint as secretary-treasurer.
Will McKnight, the outgoing chair, praised the GPA team.
“The Georgia Ports Authority, as an organization, has truly answered the call over the past two years,” outgoing board chair Will McKnight said. “I could not be prouder of our team members and partners, who have done outstanding work to support the needs of the U.S. economy.”
Wooten is a founder of the Butler Wooten & Peak law firm, and Fountain is president and CEO of Southeastern Gin & Peanut, Inc. in Surrency. Poitevint is chair and president of Southeastern Minerals, Inc.
Board members are appointed by the governor.