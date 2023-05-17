The face of Mayor’s Point Terminal in downtown Brunswick is getting a lift, literally.
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse is quickly going vertical at the Georgia Ports Authority terminal on Bay Street in downtown Brunswick as part of multiple projects the authority has underway at Brunswick’s port locations. Other larger projects at Colonel’s Island Terminal are also adding new warehousing space and improving infrastructure for roll-on, roll-off, or ro-ro, cargo.
The new building at Mayor’s Point will increase warehousing space at the dedicated breakbulk facility and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023 along with upgrades to the fender system at the dock, said ports authority spokesperson Edward Fulforth.
New warehouses and 37 acres of new parking lots for automobiles and heavy equipment and machinery are under construction on Colonel’s Island, which will increase annual capacity for ro-ro cargo, a release from the ports authority said.
The $250 million worth of improvements include 350,000 square feet of near-dock warehousing space. A fumigation warehouse used prior to exporting machinery overseas will add 200,000 square feet of space while a 150,000-square-foot facility will be the first point of rest for things like agricultural equipment and heavy machinery.
Work at Colonel’s Island will continue beyond that. There is another nearly 300,000 square feet of warehousing and 122 acres of auto storage planned for the south side of the island.
In all, Colonel’s Island will be able to handle 1.4 million ro-ro units annually, Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said in a promotional video.
“We still have another 350 acres beyond that is fully permitted,” he said.
The work at both terminals is being done as plans are in the works for a fourth vessel berth at Colonel’s Island and to widen the Brunswick harbor that serves Mayor’s Point and Colonel’s Island.
Colonel’s Island is already among the busiest ro-ro facilities in the country. It is served by four on-site auto processors and has seen its cargo unit handling grow for eight straight months, according to a late-April release from the ports authority.
In March alone, Colonel’s Island handled 62,100 units of ro-ro cargo.