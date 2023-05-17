The face of Mayor’s Point Terminal in downtown Brunswick is getting a lift, literally.

A 50,000-square-foot warehouse is quickly going vertical at the Georgia Ports Authority terminal on Bay Street in downtown Brunswick as part of multiple projects the authority has underway at Brunswick’s port locations. Other larger projects at Colonel’s Island Terminal are also adding new warehousing space and improving infrastructure for roll-on, roll-off, or ro-ro, cargo.

