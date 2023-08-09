Port-of-BWK-Mercedes.jpg
Vehicles are loaded onto a roll-on/roll-off vessel on in 2021, at the Georgia Ports Authority Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick.

 Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Ports Authority

A celebration is planned next week to commemorate the arrival of the two-millionth Mercedes-Benz to the Port of Brunswick.

Don Asdell, president and CEO of International Auto Processing, said Mercedes-Benz has been a customer at the port since 1997, and the number of vehicles arriving has continued to grow over the years.

