A celebration is planned next week to commemorate the arrival of the two-millionth Mercedes-Benz to the Port of Brunswick.
Don Asdell, president and CEO of International Auto Processing, said Mercedes-Benz has been a customer at the port since 1997, and the number of vehicles arriving has continued to grow over the years.
"Yes, the number of exports have steadily increased over the 27 years of our partnership,” Asdell said. "Mercedes-Benz produces the EQE, EQS, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and GLS Maybach models in Alabama and exports them globally through the Port of Brunswick.”
Mercedes-Benz isn’t the only auto manufacturer to reach the two million milestone at the port, Asdell said.
"On Aug. 16, 2022, IAP received the two millionth Hyundai import,” he said. "Hyundai has been a customer since 1987, so we achieved the milestone 10 years faster with Mercedes.”
The ceremony will be held Aug. 14 or 15, when the two millionth Mercedes-Benz arrives.
"IAP will present Mercedes-Benz with a crystal plaque to memorialize the achievement and we will have a celebratory dinner,” he said.
Asdell predicts the Port of Brunswick will continue to see growth.
"The Port of Brunswick is the second-busiest port in the U.S. for the import and export of automobiles due to its strategic location to 45% of the U.S. population with connections to Interstate 95 and access to both the Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads,” he said. "The GPA is also adding a fourth berth to better serve Ro/Ro ocean carriers."
Vehicle imports and exports are handled at terminals on Colonel's Island.