Port of Brunswick

Ships carrying cargo that rolls on and rolls off are docked at the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island Terminal.

Improvements in microchip production and other factors have helped to produce record numbers of automobiles and other rolling cargo passing through the Port of Brunswick.

The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that the volume of roll-on, roll-off cargo increased by 18%, or 109,000 units, in fiscal-year 2023. That brought the total volume cargo that rolls on and rolls off the ships to more than 723,500 units handled at Georgia ports.

