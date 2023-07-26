Improvements in microchip production and other factors have helped to produce record numbers of automobiles and other rolling cargo passing through the Port of Brunswick.
The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that the volume of roll-on, roll-off cargo increased by 18%, or 109,000 units, in fiscal-year 2023. That brought the total volume cargo that rolls on and rolls off the ships to more than 723,500 units handled at Georgia ports.
Most of that was handled at the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island Terminal, the ports authority said, making it one of the busiest port terminals in the U.S.
“The Port of Brunswick achieved strong growth in the import and export of heavy machinery, while auto manufacturers’ improved microchip supply also meant an increase in vehicles,” said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch.
Importing activity was responsible for much of the growth. Imports were up by 99,000 units, or 24%, more than the previous fiscal year.
Exports increased in FY2023 by 11,500 units, or 7%, the authority said.
That is thanks in part to the addition of Nissan as a Brunswick customer. Colonel’s Island now handles Nissan imports from Japan and Mexico.
And growth at Colonel’s Island doesn’t show any signs of stopping. The authority is currently building 640,000 square feet of additional space at Colonel’s Island that includes five new buildings and 122 acres of additional auto storage. The additions will increase roll-on, roll-off storage capacity from 1.2 million to 1.4 million vehicles per year.
The Georgia Ports Authority also won federal approval to build a fourth roll-on, roll-off berth at Colonel’s Island that is currently in the engineering phase. The new berth will better accommodate carriers in the 7,000 class, the authority said.
“New business and new capacity are establishing the Port of Brunswick as the nation’s premier auto port,” said Kent Fountain, Georgia Ports Authority chairman. “Already the largest U.S. terminal in current acreage and room to grow, Colonel’s Island offers exporters a broad ocean carrier network and provides importers easy access to the region’s dealerships.”
The additions will also help the Port of Brunswick capitalize on short-sea trade out of Mexico, the authority said.
“As manufacturers continue to invest and ramp up production in that region, Colonel’s Island is in a strong position to capitalize on this trade lane,” said GPA Chief Commercial Officer Cliff Pyron. “We have already begun to see the benefits of Brunswick’s first port-of-call status from Mexico.”
The authority also touted its growth in container units at terminals in Savannah and rail trade at the Appalachian Regional Port in Northwest Georgia.