The Port of Brunswick is getting more than $16 million in federal funding to help support the port’s harbor expansion project.
The expansion is funded through the Water Resources Development Act, which is part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., originally introduced the provision as part of the Port of Brunswick Navigation Channel Improvement Act and was successful in getting it included in the Water Resources Authorization Act text.
“When our ports grow and thrive, so does Georgia,” Warnock said. "I speak regularly with port leaders, employees and the Army Corps of Engineers, so I understand the importance of securing these investments to make upgrades to the Port of Brunswick’s Harbor.”
The expansion is needed to support the growing demand at the port.
“This will improve port safety and efficiency, as well as support Brunswick’s growing economy,” he said. "I’ve been laser-focused on relieving supply chain issues at our ports that have contributed to rising costs for Georgia families. I look forward to continuing to work to ensure Georgia ports have the resources they need to be competitive in our global economy.”