The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $14.6 million to the Georgia Ports Authority to expand facilities on Colonel’s Island.
The grant will go toward the addition of a fourth berth for Ro/Ro cargo, which includes vehicles, farm machinery and other heavy-duty equipment.
The funding was released following a letter from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in June. In urging approval of the grant, Carter cited “the growing volume of U.S. automotive exports at the port” and the project’s potential to create “immediate and long-term family wage jobs.”
Carter said the funding was already authorized in the federal FY 2021 Appropriations Act signed into law under President Donald Trump.
“This is exactly the type of strategic, targeted investment that will alleviate the supply chain crunch at our ports and help Georgia maintain its status as a world-class shipping leader,” Carter said.
Noting Colonel’s Island is the second busiest roll-on/roll-off port in the nation, the DOT said the new berth will add the capacity needed to handle the larger 7,000-plus-unit vehicle carrier vessels that are becoming the industry standard for Ro/Ro ships calling at U.S. ports.
The Georgia Ports Authority announced in spring plans for a fourth berth for Ro/Ro Cargo and has already received a permit for the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“Taxpayer dollars should benefit the taxpayers,” Carter said. “This grant will create generations of good-paying, in-demand jobs that will further attract businesses, people, and workers to Georgia’s First District.”