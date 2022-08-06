The fourth annual Porchfest will return to historic downtown Brunswick on Nov. 13.
“We’re excited to be able to host Porchfest again this year,” said Jason Umfress, the 2022 Porchfest committee chair. “This has been going since 2018 and we, of course, took a COVID break but we’re back and all excited about it.”
The neighborhood musical celebration will run from noon to 6 p.m. — rain or shine. During the free event, porches will transform into stages for local and regional artists performing different musical genres.
“What we’ve had in the past is about 50 performers on about 50 different porches and it ends up being a magical day in downtown Brunswick,” Umfress said. “It’s a fun day for people to meet old friends and meet new ones. It is my favorite event in the entire area.”
This year’s Porchfest will feature food trucks, games, a children’s activity area and a porch decorating contest centered around the event’s theme: “There’s No Place Like Gnome.” Umfress said this year’s theme is inspired by the “Wizard of Oz” and Porchfest’s mascot — a gnome.
“Since its inception, we’ve kind of had a gnome as our mascot for the event and so many of our themes have kind of centered around gnomes,” Umfress said. “I think that (a gnome) does a good job of representing this idea of just a jolly group of folks who love being around each other and love creating good exciting energy for everybody else.”
With Porchfest still three months away, Umfress said the event is still in its early stages of planning. Registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers and sponsors. For more information and to register, visit porchfestbwk.com.
“(Porchfest) doesn’t happen without volunteers to help make the event run, the porch hosts, the performers and our sponsors,” Umfress said. “We do thank the generosity of our sponsors who make donations to the event so that we can have a great, safe event that everybody’s going to come out and enjoy.”