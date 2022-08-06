The fourth annual Porchfest will return to historic downtown Brunswick on Nov. 13.

“We’re excited to be able to host Porchfest again this year,” said Jason Umfress, the 2022 Porchfest committee chair. “This has been going since 2018 and we, of course, took a COVID break but we’re back and all excited about it.”

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.